Your phone becomes a holographic navigation device for your car with this $21 gadget

Want a head-up display (HUD) like the ones in cars from Mercedes and BMW without paying $70,000 for a new luxury car? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The Techstick Universal Car HUD sits on your dash behind your steering wheel, and it works with any iPhone or Android phone with a display up to 6 inches, or even larger if you have a new phone with an “all-screen” design. Just place your smartphone on the pad and it’s instantly transformed into a HUD, allowing you to see info like speed or even navigation directions right in your field of view, so you never have to take your eyes off the road.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Works with mostly navigation APP on android Smartphone and iPhone IOS , head up display device,GPS navigation device(Screen Size Less Than 6 inch).

Download HUD based APP, choose an appropriate place on the card dashboard to place and adjust to the suitable visual angle (usually 45°).

Provided with a non-slip mat, it will hold your phone well and prevent it from sliding on the dash. The mat is very wear-resisting, and has high adhesion.

It can reflect image very clearly while keeping transparency at the same time. The reflected image is discernible in any visibility (day and night).

App just recommended:Speedometer,Hudway Go,Hudway Widgets,Navmii GPS,Hudway,Sygic

