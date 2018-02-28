The tiny tracker that’s better than any Tile is only $16 today on Amazon

The Tile Mate tracker is my far the best and most affordable tracking tag that Tile makes, but it still doesn’t hold a candle to the nonda AIKO Finder. First of all, the AIKO Finder is less expensive than the Mate — especially today since it’s on sale for just $15.99 after you clip the $1 on-site coupon. Second, and even more importantly, the nonda model is rechargeable! Instead of buying a disposable Tile Mate, definitely give the AIKO Finder a try.

Here are some more details from the product page:

[Rechargeable & Low Battery Notification] Over one month battery life.

[Easy Setup & Intuitive App] Download the free iOS/Android app with short video tutorials.

[Find Your Lost Items & Phone] Tap “Find” on the AIKO App to make AIKO beep. Double press the AIKO device to make your phone ring.

[Last Known Location & Community Search] Use “Community Search” to leverage other nonda users’ help to find your lost item.

[What’s Included] An AIKO device, a micro USB cable, a user manual, one-year warranty, responsive customer service (2017 The Stevie Award Winner).

