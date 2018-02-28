SanDisk’s massive 400GB microSD card just dropped to its lowest price ever

Samsung’s new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ look pretty hot, right? They are… but they’re also very expensive in the US for phones that come with just 64GB of storage. Thankfully, unlike Apple, Samsung includes microSD support on its phones so anyone can easily expand their storage. If you’re planning to buy a Galaxy S9 or S9+ — or if you already own any Android phone with microSD support — Amazon is running a killer sale right now. The $250 SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter has just been discounted to its lowest price ever, just $189.99. This is going to sell out quickly for sure, so grab one while you can.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Up to 400GB to store even more hours of Full HD video7

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback2

Up to 100MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1200 photos in a minute6

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance1. Durability-shockproof, temperature extremes, waterproof, x-ray proof

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

