This case doubles the battery life on your iPhone 8, 7, 6s, or 6 for just $15

Lithium-Ion batteries lose capacity as they age. It’s just a fact of live. The more you charge and drain them, the more capacity you lose. After a year or so, the difference in capacity is fairly significant, and it only gets worse as more time passes. Want to do something about it without having to give up your phone and pay to have the battery swapped? Check out the XDesign iPhone 8/7/6s/6 Battery Case, which works with all four models and costs just $14.99 on Amazon.

Here are the key details from the product page:

[Compatible with iPhone 8/7/6s/6] MADE FOR iPHONE – This powerful 3000mAh built-in lithium polymer battery can effectively provide more than 100% additional battery life to your iPhone. Also, it’s designed with a female lightning port to be compatible with all your lightning cables. Never worry about carrying extra micro USB cables!

DURABLE DESIGN – Made out of a soft, flexible, silicone casing, making it incredibly easy to install onto your iPhone and providing additional protection against daily wear and tear, scratches and scrapes.

SEAMLESS SYNC – Featuring sync-through technology to charge and sync through the computer without ever having to remove the battery case. (NOTE: this battery case is NOT compatible with any wireless charging)

ADDITIONAL FEATURES – The XDesign battery case also has the following functions: LED battery level indicator, conveniently placed cutouts for all buttons and ports and a 3.5mm headphone cutout for iPhone 6/6s users. (NOTE: For iPhone 8/7 users, ONLY bluetooth headphones are compatible with this case. Lighting to 3.5mm adapters are NOT compatible)

ONE-YEAR WARRANTY – XDesign provides a one year warranty to protect against defects of your battery case.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.