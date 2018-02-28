One-day Amazon sale gets you a pair of popular Bluetooth earbuds for $9.99

The brand SmartOmi might sound familiar, and that’s because it makes one of the most popular pairs of truly wireless earbuds we’ve ever covered. Today, however, a different product is the focus of our post. The SMARTOMI ERA Sport Bluetooth Earphones are popular as well, and right now they’re on sale for just $9.99 if you use the coupon code X68KFCQ2 at checkout. These buds offer terrific sound quality, deep bass, 10 hours of battery life, and IPX6 water-resistance so you can use them while you work out without having to worry. They typically cost $25, and today’s sale drops them to their lowest price ever. The coupon code is only good while supplies last though, so grab a pair (or two) while you can.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

Comfortable for sport : the flexible gel silicone hooks of SmartOmi ERA ensure that your ears are comfortable. The soft silicone ear pieces won’t hurt the inside of your ears even during a long sessions of music or workout.

Premium bass sound: the SmartOmi ERA headphones provides natural sound, deep bass and clear treble for your music. The noise cancellation and echo elimination technology could ensure the smooth and clear sound.

Up to 10 hours play time: the capacity of 100mAh per ear allows a play time up to 10 hours and 300 hours of standby. Yet you need just 1.5 hours to recharge it.

Multipoint connection: the SmartOmi ERA headphones are available to connect 2 devices at the same time. You may listen to music from your tablet without missing the calls from your cellphone.

Quality customer service: we offer 60 days no reason return and 18 months warranty. If you have any question about our product and service, please feel free to contact our 24/7 customer service.

