One-day Amazon sale gets you a pair of popular Bluetooth earbuds for $9.99

The brand SmartOmi might sound familiar, and that’s because it makes one of the most popular pairs of truly wireless earbuds we’ve ever covered. Today, however, a different product is the focus of our post. The SMARTOMI ERA Sport Bluetooth Earphones are popular as well, and right now they’re on sale for just $9.99 if you use the coupon code X68KFCQ2 at checkout. These buds offer terrific sound quality, deep bass, 10 hours of battery life, and IPX6 water-resistance so you can use them while you work out without having to worry. They typically cost $25, and today’s sale drops them to their lowest price ever. The coupon code is only good while supplies last though, so grab a pair (or two) while you can.
Here are some bullet points from the product page:
- Comfortable for sport : the flexible gel silicone hooks of SmartOmi ERA ensure that your ears are comfortable. The soft silicone ear pieces won’t hurt the inside of your ears even during a long sessions of music or workout.
- Premium bass sound: the SmartOmi ERA headphones provides natural sound, deep bass and clear treble for your music. The noise cancellation and echo elimination technology could ensure the smooth and clear sound.
- Up to 10 hours play time: the capacity of 100mAh per ear allows a play time up to 10 hours and 300 hours of standby. Yet you need just 1.5 hours to recharge it.
- Multipoint connection: the SmartOmi ERA headphones are available to connect 2 devices at the same time. You may listen to music from your tablet without missing the calls from your cellphone.
- Quality customer service: we offer 60 days no reason return and 18 months warranty. If you have any question about our product and service, please feel free to contact our 24/7 customer service.
