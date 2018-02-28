$14 best-selling device adds Bluetooth to almost any car or home stereo

If your car is too old to have Bluetooth but new enough to have an aux-in port, today is your lucky day. Why? Because we’re going to introduce you to a fantastic $15 gadget that adds Bluetooth connectivity to anything with a standard 3.5mm audio jack, like a car or home audio receiver. The Mpow Bluetooth Receiver has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon from more than 9,000 customer reviews, so you know it’s an awesome product. It supports Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity for high-quality music streaming, and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Here are some of the key details from the product page:

MPOW BLUETOOTH 4.1 RECEIVER:Built with Bluetooth 4.1/HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP to smart your life that you can enjoy music and hands-free calling from your smartphone in premium-quality sound.Up to 33ft connection range guarantees low signal delay.

DOUBLE LINKS & WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Mpow Portable Bluetooth Receiver can connect two Bluetooth devices at the same time.And it also could compatible with most smartphones and Bluetooth electronics, ideal for home or vehicle audio systems and wired headphones (connected with Mpow via 3.5mm audio cable/adapter then pair your phone with Mpow to achieve listening music or answering call).

AUTOMATICALLY RECONNECT: Just turn on the Bluetooth of your cell phone first,and then turn on the Bluetooth receiver, the Mpow Bluetooth Receiver can be automatically paired.

EXTRA-LONG BUILT-IN BATTERY: Provides up to 10 HOURS playing time and only need 1.5 HOURS to charge it fully.

NOTE: 1.This Mpow doesn’t turn on automatically,please long press the “Multifunction Button” about 3 seconds, when it turned on the blue light will flash,then connect it with your Bluetooth devices; 2.Please be sure the charging input voltage to the Mpow do not over 5V and do not use fast charger for the consideration of safety and the serve life of product; 3.If you want to connect to your TV by pairing the device with your headset, please search Mpow transmitter or receiver/transmitter

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.