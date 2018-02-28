This simple $20 accessory really should ship with every pair of AirPods and every Apple TV

Three. That’s how many Apple TV remotes I’ve lost in my lifetime. I’m usually very good at staying organized and putting everything in its proper place, but for some reason Apple’s little touch remotes always seem to get lost. It’s almost like they grow legs at night and run away while you’re sleeping. Guess how many Apple TV remotes I’ve lost since I bought myself an elago D Stand Charging Station. If you guessed zero, you’re absolutely correct. This stylish little cradle is built out of aluminum and comes in either black or silver to match your Apple TV remote perfectly. It also works with other Apple devices that use Lightning connectors to charge, including AirPods, Magic Mouse, and more. It might be the best $20 I’ve spent in the past year.

Here are some more details from the product page:

COMPATIBILITY: Works with Apple TV (Siri remote), iPhone, iPad mini, Wireless keyboard, Magic mouse.

DESIGN: The D Stand Docking station has convenient Lightning cable management, designed to create a more elegant, yet simple apperance in your home.

HOW TO USE: Separate the top and bottom caps of the product, apply the Lightning cable by simply inserting Apple original cable through designed slots thus exposing the cable, and installation is complete. The silicone cap is designed to fit the cable perfectly, therefore keeping the cable in place when removed or attached.

MATERIAL: The elago D stand middle cylinder is made of solid aluminum to create a sturdier base. The top and bottom are made from scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your Apple products, and to prevent it from moving around while resting on a surface.

DISCLAIMER: Dock was designed for original Apple Lightning Cable. Cable is not included.

