Watch Tesla’s Model X set a new quarter-mile record, becoming the world’s fastest SUV

While lightning fast 0-60 times certainly make sense for cars like the Model S and the company’s next-gen Roadster, Tesla over the past few years has made a point of boasting about acceleration on vehicles not typically associated with impressive power. Indeed, it’s probably fair to say that Tesla almost has an unhealthy obsession with raw acceleration. Case in point: Elon Musk, when revealing the Tesla Semi a few months back, boasted that the company’s new truck can go from 0-60 MPH in just 5 seconds and from 0-60 MPH in 20 seconds while hauling 80,000 pounds. Is this terribly important? Not exactly, but it sure does keep things interesting.

In light of that, it’s no surprise that the Model X — Tesla’s crossover SUV — also features jaw-dropping acceleration. If you opt for the Model X P100D, you can go from 0 to 60 MPH in just 2.9 seconds flat, an incredibly impressive time for an SUV. When it comes to quarter-mile times, the Tesla Model X is no slouch either.

Just a few days ago, the enterprising folks over at DragTimes decided to pit a Jeep Trackhawk against a Tesla Model X P100D in Ludicrous Plus Mode in a quarter-mile race at the Palm Beach International Raceway. When the dust settled, the Model X reached a top speed of 118.37 MPH and completed a quarter mile in 11.28 seconds. In doing so, the Model X set a new record for completing a quarter mile among SUVs.

As evidenced via the video below, the Trackhawk didn’t even stand a chance.

We can only imagine what these videos are gonna look like once Tesla’s forthcoming Roadster — with a 0-60 time of 1.9 seconds — hits the streets.