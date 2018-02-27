Motorola hints that the Razr flip phone could be revived ‘very soon’

The resurrection of retro phones has been something of a trend in recent years, with HMD Global leading the charge. Last year, we saw the Nokia 3310 make waves at MWC 2017, reviving one of the most renowned cell phone designs of all time. HMD followed it up with the Nokia 8810 sliding “Matrix phone” at MWC 2018 this year, but it looks like the Nokia owner may have some competition in the nostalgia market within the next few months.

Speaking with TechRadar this week, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing hinted that the classic Motorola Razr might make a comeback of its own in the near future. Lenovo bought Motorola from Google for around $3 billion back in 2014, and while the purchase never really paid off, Lenovo may as well milk the brand for all it’s worth.

“With the new technology, particularly foldable screens, I think you will see more and more innovation on our smartphone design,” Yuanqing told TechRadar when asked about the return of the Razr. “So hopefully what you just described [the Motorola Razr brand] will be developed or realized very soon.”

As TechRadar points out, Yuanqing told CNBC last year that Lenovo would consider bringing the Razr back from the dead if it’s something Motorola fans remember and would enjoy. He also said that if Lenovo does revive a device that fans have fond memories of, it will be “a stronger product than the original.”

Yuanqing stopped short of confirming that the iconic flip phone will ever see the light of day, but there’s no question that it would generate buzz if Lenovo were to revive it. Here’s hoping we see it by next MWC.