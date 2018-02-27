The iPhone X clear case everyone loves is somehow back down to $3.99 on Amazon

Last time the JETech Clear Case for Apple iPhone X dropped down to $3.99 on Amazon, we told you about it and it sold out within about an hour. Well, it’s back in stock so we’re telling you about it again. There’s a good chance that Amazon’s stock will sell out quickly just like it did last time though, so grab one or two while you can! There is some good news this time around though: Another seller has it listed at $4.99, so you’ll only have to pay an extra $1 once they do sell out.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Designed for Apple iPhone X 5.8 Inch

Made with PC and TPU. Slim design. Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back, UV resistance and anti-yellow

Raised bezels to offer protection for screen and camera. Advanced shock absorption technology: air cushioned 4 corners

Easy access to all the controls and features; Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports

Package includes: iPhone X case, life-time warranty card

