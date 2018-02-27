Do you think Apple is angry that the best wireless charger for iPhones is made by Samsung?

Apple and Samsung have a good working relationship since Samsung’s various divisions supply so many components like displays and flash memory modules to Apple. But there probably isn’t anyone out there who would suggest these two companies are besties. In fact, they’re definitely frenemies that continue working with each other because they don’t really have any choice. That’s why we can’t help but wonder if it upsets people at Apple that the best wireless charger for any iPhone is the Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible Stand, hands down. This awesome charger can sit flat just like any standard wireless charging pad, but the base can also lift up and convert the device into a charging stand. This is particularly great for the iPhone X, because it lets you use Face ID without having to pick up your iPhone or even lean over.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Perfect for at home or the office

Provides wireless power whenever you set your device on the stand

Compatible with ALL Samsung Wireless Charging Capable Phones

Official Samsung Accessory

Does not come with Power Brick nor Cable

