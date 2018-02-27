Crock-Pot’s smartphone-connected slow cooker is half price today on Amazon

Crock-Pot makes so many great slow cookers that it can be difficult to choose the right one. Well if you’re a gadget fan who opts for devices that are “smart” and “connected” whenever possible, we’re about to make this decision so much easier for you. The Crock-Pot Wemo Smart Wifi-Enabled Slow Cooker is on sale for nearly half off today on Amazon, dropping the price to just $79 from its full retail price of $150. This is a killer deal you definitely won’t want to miss.

Here’s some more info from the product page:

Adjust cook time & temperature using the WeMo Application

Can be controlled via the WeMo Application or directly on the unit

Connected product solution delivers enhanced control, convenience and a peace of mind

3 Heat settings. It has an oval shape that fits roasts and large cuts of meat and the glass lid helps trap in heat and moisture

Removable oval stoneware

Adjust cooking time, temperature, shift to warm or turn off using the Free WeMo App from your smart device

Free WeMo App available for Apple(iOS 7 and higher) and Android(4.0 and higher) devices

Connect from anywhere with 3G / 4G / Wi-Fi

6-quart capacity, cool-touch handles and built-in cord storage

Dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lid

