Crock-Pot’s smartphone-connected slow cooker is half price today on Amazon

Crock-Pot makes so many great slow cookers that it can be difficult to choose the right one. Well if you’re a gadget fan who opts for devices that are “smart” and “connected” whenever possible, we’re about to make this decision so much easier for you. The Crock-Pot Wemo Smart Wifi-Enabled Slow Cooker is on sale for nearly half off today on Amazon, dropping the price to just $79 from its full retail price of $150. This is a killer deal you definitely won’t want to miss.
Here’s some more info from the product page:
- Adjust cook time & temperature using the WeMo Application
- Can be controlled via the WeMo Application or directly on the unit
- Connected product solution delivers enhanced control, convenience and a peace of mind
- 3 Heat settings. It has an oval shape that fits roasts and large cuts of meat and the glass lid helps trap in heat and moisture
- Removable oval stoneware
- Adjust cooking time, temperature, shift to warm or turn off using the Free WeMo App from your smart device
- Free WeMo App available for Apple(iOS 7 and higher) and Android(4.0 and higher) devices
- Connect from anywhere with 3G / 4G / Wi-Fi
- 6-quart capacity, cool-touch handles and built-in cord storage
- Dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lid
BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.