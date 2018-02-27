Crock Pot Slow Cooker Amazon
Crock-Pot’s smartphone-connected slow cooker is half price today on Amazon

Maren Estrada
February 27th, 2018 at 2:15 PM

Crock-Pot makes so many great slow cookers that it can be difficult to choose the right one. Well if you’re a gadget fan who opts for devices that are “smart” and “connected” whenever possible, we’re about to make this decision so much easier for you. The Crock-Pot Wemo Smart Wifi-Enabled Slow Cooker is on sale for nearly half off today on Amazon, dropping the price to just $79 from its full retail price of $150. This is a killer deal you definitely won’t want to miss.

Here’s some more info from the product page:

  • Adjust cook time & temperature using the WeMo Application
  • Can be controlled via the WeMo Application or directly on the unit
  • Connected product solution delivers enhanced control, convenience and a peace of mind
  • 3 Heat settings. It has an oval shape that fits roasts and large cuts of meat and the glass lid helps trap in heat and moisture
  • Removable oval stoneware
  • Adjust cooking time, temperature, shift to warm or turn off using the Free WeMo App from your smart device
  • Free WeMo App available for Apple(iOS 7 and higher) and Android(4.0 and higher) devices
  • Connect from anywhere with 3G / 4G / Wi-Fi
  • 6-quart capacity, cool-touch handles and built-in cord storage
  • Dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lid
Crock-Pot Wemo Smart Wifi-Enabled Slow Cooker, 6-Quart, Stainless Steel
$85.00

Available from Amazon
