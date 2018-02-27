AT&T is killing its iPhone X BOGO deal, unless you live in LA

Earlier today, AT&T sent out a press release announcing a series of regional offers — free DirecTV Now for NYC residents, free home internet for Chicago customers, and the same iPhone X buy-one-get-one it’s been offering nationwide to customers in LA.

Buried at the bottom of the release was something far more significant, changes to AT&T’s unlimited plans, and a pricing change that actually makes its top-tier unlimited plan $10 a month cheaper. Normally, a price cut that significant is something to scream about, so why is AT&T trying to bury the news?

AT&T’s two unlimited plans are now called Unlimited Plus Enhanced and Unlimited Choice Enhanced. Unlimited Plus is $80 per line, $10 less than AT&T’s previous flagship Unlimited plan. It also comes with a 15GB tethering data allowance, an increase of 5GB over the old plan.

Unlimited Choice, on the other hand, has seen a $5 increase to $65 per month for a single line, although the pricing for four lines stays the same, at $40 per line. (All those prices are taking into account autopay and paperless billing.) Customers on the Unlimited Choice plan are liable to be deprioritized during times of congestion, and Unlimited Plus customers will be deprioritized if they use more than 22GB of data in a month.

Interestingly, the regional deals for NYC and Chicago both require customers to switch to one of the new Unlimited plans, so it appears that AT&T has realized its old pricing strategy wasn’t working. Lowering the price for the top tier and bumping the price for the cheaper plan makes it seem like AT&T had too many customers on the cheaper plan, and it wants to incentivize more people to move to the $80-a-month plan without the difficulty of actually hiking anyone’s rates. That’s just a guess, however, and this could simply be a plan change to try and make the network’s service more competitive.

Details for the NYC, Chicago, and LA deals are below: