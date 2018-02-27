Asus Zenfone 5 MWC 2018
Image Source: Chris Smith, BGR

MWC 2018: Watch live as Asus announces an all-screen Android phone of its own

Chris Smith
February 27th, 2018 at 12:49 PM

It’s the second official day at MWC 2018 here in Barcelona, Spain, or third if you also count the Sunday before the event, which is usually the busiest day of the show in terms of press conferences. We’ve seen Huawei, Nokia, and Samsung unveil a bunch of new mobile products on Sunday, with Sony holding its Xperia keynote early on Monday. Asus, meanwhile, scheduled its press event for Tuesday evening local time, which is definitely a bit odd.

Asus is teasing an all-screen smartphone announcement for MWC 2018, and some reports have indicated that it might be the Zenfone 5 that will look a lot like the iPhone X, notch included. We won’t know for sure until the show begins, but we only have about a half-hour left to wait

Here’s what the Asus Zenfone 5 might look like:

It’s unclear at this time whether the phone will sport an advanced 3D facial recognition system like the iPhone X’s Face ID, or whether Asus is just emulating Apple’s design. On the other hand, the actual teasers that Asus has been posting online ahead of its MWC 2018 event show a design that reminds us of Xioami’s Mi Mix series, which features a narrow top bezel, and a beefier chin that houses the handset’s selfie camera.

Image Source: Asus

The teaser also features a bunch of robots scrolling on that big display, which probably means Asus will introduce its own AI tech at the show.

What seems to be clear is that Asus has been working on an all-screen design of its own. A recent benchmark leak said the handset will feature the same set of specs you already expect from this year’s top Android devices, including a 2246 x 1080 (2:1 aspect ratio) screen, Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Android 8.0 under the hood. The new Asus flagship is also supposed to pack a dual-lens camera on the back.

In addition to a flagship device, Asus may unveil other handsets that will be added to the new Zenfone 5 family. The press conference starts at 1:30 PM EST / 10:30 AM PST (7:30 PM local time) and you can live stream below. We’ll be on the ground to cover all of Asus’s big announcements, and you’ll find our live blog beneath the video.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20182:06 PM

Asus global marketing head Marcel Campos now takes the stage. 

Chris Smith
February 27, 20182:05 PM

So it looks like the 5z is going to be the flagship this year.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20182:05 PM

But we’re back on smartphones. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will power the Zenfone 5z.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20182:04 PM

Chris Smith
February 27, 20182:03 PM

That’s the Asus NovaGo, if you must know.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20182:03 PM

Qualcomm on stage to talk about the always-on connected PC. 

Chris Smith
February 27, 20182:01 PM

Chris Smith
February 27, 20182:00 PM

The Lite is the “jewel you must have.”

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:59 PM

Other specs include a 6-inch display with 2K resolution.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:57 PM

So, apparently, the rear camera isn’t the most important camera in a phone. That explains why we need two cameras on the front of the Zenfone 5 Lite.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:56 PM

Zenfone 5 Lite is a phone with four cameras.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:54 PM

Time for a “We love photo” video to remind us what Asus has achieved.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:54 PM

And we’re getting into camera tech from the start. “This is who we are and how we want to live,” she says.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:53 PM

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:53 PM

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:53 PM

Daniela Idi now on stage to celebrate with us this wonderful night.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:51 PM

AI was also just confirmed. 

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:51 PM

Two of them are all-screen phones Mi Mix style.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:51 PM

Three phones: Zenfone 5 Lite, Zenfone 5, and Zenfone 5z are now official.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:50 PM

Tne Zenfone series brings “a heritage of firsts.”

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:49 PM

Shen is about to tell us why we’re back to the 5. 

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:49 PM

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:48 PM

Here we go, we’re in business. Asus CEO Jerry Shen is on stage, as the announcer tells us Asus has plenty of announcements planned for today.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:45 PM

The place is pretty packed. Not like Samsung Galaxy S9 insanity packed. 

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:40 PM

Clearly, some people really loved it. Someone just used :heart_eyes: emoji on social just now. #Backto5

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:39 PM

The original Zenfone 5 launched in 2014. Why is Asus returning to this particular brand? I have no idea, but they’re probably going to explain soon

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:34 PM

An ode to the Zenfone 5 if you will. 

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:32 PM

Music is playing, while Asus has a social kind of thingy projected on the huge display.

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:31 PM

Chris Smith
February 27, 20181:25 PM

I’m seated here, at the Italian Pavilion in Barcelona, Spain. Just a few more minutes until Asus unveils the brand new Zenfone 5.

