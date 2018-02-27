Amazon is offering its first discount on the gadget that’s basically an Echo Dot for your car

Things have gotten to the point where people are beginning to get uneasy when they’re too far away from a gadget that offers Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. Who will answer our questions, control our smart devices, and place our orders if not Alexa? Well, you no longer have to be away from your favorite personal assistant when you’re driving in the car thanks to the Roav VIVA. This car charger basically has a built-in Echo Dot, and it’s capable of doing anything the Echo Dot can do with Alexa. It’s discounted right now on Amazon for the first time ever, so now is the perfect time to get one. Just use the coupon code VIVACARA at checkout, and you’ll save $10!

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

Alexa Inside: [Updated,works with latest iOS]Amazon’s voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, hear the latest news, shop online, play music, and more over Bluetooth, Carplay, Android Auto, or an Aux in connection. What You Get: Roav VIVA, Manual, Quick Guide, Happy Card, Skills Cards, 12-month warranty and our friendly customer service.

Voice Isolation: 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification.

High-Speed Charging: Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger.

Tap To Mute: Just hit the button to effortlessly mute and unmute the microphones, so Alexa is only listening when you want her to be.

Note: Please check your car’s outlet before purchasing. If your VIVA cannot be plugged in or has connection issues with your car, return it for a full refund in 30 days. Please check the list of unsuitable car models below. If you have other issues, contact us via Live Chat in the app. May have compatibility issues playing media via Bluetooth with Doge Caravan. Try connecting via Aux in/CarPlay/Android Auto.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.