Maren Estrada
February 27th, 2018 at 9:41 AM

We’ve got another great roundup of daily deals for you to check out on Tuesday, and the stars of the show are iPhone X cases. First, we’ve got the slimmest iPhone X battery case on Amazon for just $24.95 after a $10 discount and another $5 on-site coupon. Then we’ve got an awesome iPhone X clear case for just $4! Other top deals today include a life-changing neck massager for $39, $50 off Bose’s first truly wireless earbuds, $10 off the Fire TV Stick, $20 off the All-new Fire TV, $20 off one of the best multi-use slow cookers on Amazon, Alexa and Google Assistant enabled smart bulbs for under $10 each, $40 off Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018, and plenty more. Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

iPhone X Accessories - iPhone X Battery Case | Slimmest Rechargeable Backup Charging Case for A…
$24.95

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

JETech Case for Apple iPhone X, Shock-Absorption Bumper Cover, HD Clear
$3.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Etekcity Shiatsu Massager for Back, Neck, Lower Back and Shoulder, Massage Pillow with Heat for…
$42.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones - Black
$199.00

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
$39.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

All-new Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote (Pendant Design) | Streaming Media Play…
$69.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Type C Car Charger, Maxboost 36W Quick Charge 3.0 Port +Built-in USB C (3.1) Cable for Galaxy S…
$18.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

COSORI 6 Qt Programmable Multi-Cooker, Pressure Cooker, Rice Cooker, Slow Cooker, Yogurt Maker,…
$76.64

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Crock-Pot 4-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Black
$16.89

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Element Classic by Sengled - 4 Pack - A19 60W Equiv. Soft White (2700K) Smart LED Bulb, Zigbee,…
$38.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Arlo Pro by NETGEAR Add-on Security Camera – Add-on Rechargeable Wire-Free HD Camera with Aud…
$145.62

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD 1TB SDSSDEXT-1T00-G25
$285.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

August Smart Lock 2nd Generation – Silver, Works with Amazon Alexa
$114.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018 - No Subscription Required
$69.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

JBL Everest 700 Wireless Bluetooth Around-Ear Headphones , Titanium (Certified Refurbished)
$124.95

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.

Tags:
Comments