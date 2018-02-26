Best Buy has the cheapest prices on Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+, but only on one day

Earlier this morning, we explained why you should never… ever… under any circumstances… for any reason… buy a new Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. Samsung’s new flagship smartphones are fantastic, but pricing is an absolute mess. Things didn’t come together until the very last moment and as a result, pricing varies by as much as $90 depending on where you buy the phones — and the discrepancy is the same whether you buy them outright or choose a monthly payment plan.

Long story short, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint all want to rip you off. Each one of them is charging more than Samsung’s suggested retail price for both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Whether you pay in full or choose a financing plan, you’ll pay inflated prices at any of those three carriers. On the other hand, you can pay up front or finance a factory unlocked phone from Samsung and save between $70 and $90. Samsung is definitely the way to go if you plan to buy a Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, unless you place your order at Best Buy on one specific day this week.

First, a quick refresher so that we can all be reminded that Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint are awful:

Samsung: $720 for the Galaxy S9, $840 for the Galaxy S9+

Verizon: $800 for the Galaxy S9, $930 for the Galaxy S9+

AT&T: $790 for the Galaxy S9, $915 for the Galaxy S9+

T-Mobile: $720 for the Galaxy S9, $840 for the Galaxy S9+

Sprint: $792 for the Galaxy S9, $912 for the Galaxy S9+

With the exception of T-Mobile, every major US carrier out there wants to screw customers who plan to buy Samsung’s new Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. Fortunately, you can buy factory unlocked models from Samsung that will work with any carrier, and you’ll pay just $30 per month for the Galaxy S9 or $35 per month for the S9+.

But there’s an even cheaper option.

This coming Friday, March 2nd, Best Buy has a special one-day sale going that will save you $100 when you preorder any Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ for Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. This way, instead of getting ripped off by your carrier, you’ll actually save as much as $30 on your purchase. You can find more details right here on the Best Buy website.

Remember, this is a special one-day offer that’s only good on March 2nd, which is the first day of Galaxy S9 and S9+ preorder availability. Also of note, people who take advantage of this offer are still eligible for the Galaxy S9/S9+ trade-in promotion, which earns you a credit of up to $350 when you trade in an eligible smartphone.