GameStop’s Tax Refund Sale: Savings on games, PS VR bundles, Xbox One S consoles

Is all of that tax refund money burning a hole in your pocket? Are you looking to expand your video game collection and catch up on some of 2017’s best games in the lean months of 2018? If so, then you should probably check out GameStop’s Refund Sale, which features great deals on hardware, software and even furniture.

Xbox takes center stage in the sale, as GameStop is slashing $50 off the price of all Xbox One S consoles, including the bundles. You can also get 3 months of Xbox Live Gold for $14.99 (reg. $24.99), 50% off a new Xbox One Wireless Controller when you trade in an old controller, and a free black Xbox One Wireless Controller with the purchase of an Xbox One X console. If you’re stoked about Sea of Thieves, this might be the perfect time to get an Xbox.

Other worthwhile deals include $100 of PlayStation VR headset bundles, BOGO 50% off all Pop! vinyl figures, BOGO 50% off all t-shirts, hats and socks, and buy two get one free on all pre-owned PS4 and Xbox One games.

There are also a bunch of games on sale, and while we won’t list them all, here are some of the top highlights:

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $29.99 (save $30)

– $29.99 (save $30) Call of Duty: WWII – $39.99 (save $20)

– $39.99 (save $20) Destiny 2 – $29.99 (save $10)

– $29.99 (save $10) The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – $19.99 (save $10)

– $19.99 (save $10) FIFA 18 – $39.99 (save $20)

– $39.99 (save $20) Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99 (save $30)

– $29.99 (save $30) NBA 2K18 – $39.99 (save $20)

– $39.99 (save $20) Star Wars Battlefront II – $39.99 (save $20)

– $39.99 (save $20) UFC 3 – $39.99 (save $20)

– $39.99 (save $20) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $39.99 (save $20)

The sales begins on Sunday, February 25th and lasts through Tuesday, March 6th. Most of the deals will be available in-store, but don’t forget to check out GameStop.com as well for additional savings on chairs and more.