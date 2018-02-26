Thanks to a built-in 10,400 mAh battery, this fast wireless charger truly is wireless

Wireless charging pads are awesome because you can just plop down your Android phone or iPhone and it’s instantly charging, without any need to mess with cables or plugs. Why can’t portable chargers be that convenient? Well, this one is. The RAVPower Wireless Portable Charger is a portable 10,400 mAh power pack that has two USB ports so you can charge two devices at once using wires. But it also has a wireless charging coil that supports 7.5W fast wireless charging for iPhones as well as 10W fast wireless charging for Android devices. You’ve got to check it out.

7.5W Fast Charging for iPhone: 50% faster wireless charging for iPhone X, 8 Plus, and 8 with iOS 11.2 or later than traditional 3.5W – 5W chargers (Note: Testing under 71.6 °F / 22 °C – results may vary when temperature increases)

10W Fast Charging for Samsung: Power your compatible Samsung device, like the Galaxy S8 in as little as 3.85 hours (Note: Wireless charging stops working at 0% battery)

Works with Any Qi Devices: Widely compatible with iPhone X / 8 Plus / 8, and Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus / Note 8; non-Qi enabled phones will require a Qi wireless charging cover to power up

Power Up 2 Devices Simultaneously: 10400mAh capacity charges 2 devices at once, thanks to a wireless charging top surface and a USB port; charge an iPhone X for 2.7 times via usb port or 1.8 times via the wireless charger

2x Faster Recharge: RAVPower wireless battery pack recharges twice as fast in 6 hours with a 2A / 2.4A AC charger

