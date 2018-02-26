Maren Estrada
February 26th, 2018 at 9:33 AM

We’re starting off the week with some of the best daily deals we’ve seen all month, and the stars of the show are definitely surprise sales on the Fire TV Stick and All-New Fire TV. Other highlights from today’s roundup include “Amazon’s Choice” Bluetooth headphones that are somehow only $9.99, two different wildly popular Thermos models, killer H&R Block tax software for just $20, a 10,000 mAh portable power pack for $26, $55 off a neck massager that’ll change your life, our favorite fast wireless charging pad for just $32, a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV for less than $900, and much more. See all of today’s top deals below.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
$39.99

All-new Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote (Pendant Design) | Streaming Media Play…
$69.99

Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones, Tiergrade In Ear Wireless Earbuds with Mic 4.1 Magne…

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
Fast Wireless Charger RAVPower 7.5W for iPhone X, 8 & 8 Plus with HyperAir Technology, 10W Qi W…
$32.39

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Superior Stereo Sound, Exclusive BassUp, 12-W…
$39.99

Chef’sChoice 15 XV Trizor Professional Electric Knife Sharpener 3.12 Carat 100-percent Diamon…
$132.42

Thermos Stainless King 16-Ounce Travel Tumbler, Midnight Blue
$23.95

Thermos Stainless King 24 Ounce Food Jar, Midnight Blue

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2017 with 5% Refund Bonus Offer [PC Download]
$29.95

Anker PowerLine II Lightning Cable (6ft), Probably The World's Most Durable Cable, MFi Certifie…
$12.99

Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank, Upgraded PowerIQ 2.0 (up to 18W Output), F…
$27.99

Etekcity Shiatsu Massager for Back, Neck, Lower Back and Shoulder, Massage Pillow with Heat for…
$42.99

Samsung Electronics UN65MU6300 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Too low to display

Type C Car Charger, Maxboost 36W Quick Charge 3.0 Port +Built-in USB C (3.1) Cable for Galaxy S…
$18.99

Roav by Anker Dash Cam C2, FHD 1080P, 3" LCD, 4-Lane Wide-Angle View Lens, G-Sensor, WDR, Loop…
$57.99

