We’re starting off the week with some of the best daily deals we’ve seen all month, and the stars of the show are definitely surprise sales on the Fire TV Stick and All-New Fire TV. Other highlights from today’s roundup include “Amazon’s Choice” Bluetooth headphones that are somehow only $9.99, two different wildly popular Thermos models, killer H&R Block tax software for just $20, a 10,000 mAh portable power pack for $26, $55 off a neck massager that’ll change your life, our favorite fast wireless charging pad for just $32, a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV for less than $900, and much more. See all of today’s top deals below.

