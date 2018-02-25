Huawei just announced new tablets, including a ‘Pro’ model that turns into an Android laptop

At MWC 2018 this year, Huawei decided to only unveil a laptop and a new tablet series. I say only because there’s no new Huawei flagship phone to talk about at this point in time. Well, there is one, but the Huawei P20 is still just a rumor at this point.

But if you are looking for new Android experiences from Huawei, you should remember this new name: MediaPad M5. It’s a new family of Android devices that includes three distinct models, but the most interesting one is the Pro version, which is basically an Android laptop.

Just like with the MateBook X laptop, Huawei insists that its new tablets have smaller bezels than the competition. The competition, of course, consist of Apple’s iPad mini and iPad Pro.

Image Source: Chris Smith, BGR

The MediaPad M5 comes with 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch screens and feature metal unibody designs as well as the world’s first 2.5D glass seen on tablets. That’s the kind of glass that curves slightly at the edges, a design trend we’ve seen on many devices, especially iPhones. It’s not the 3D “edge” popularized by Samsung’s Galaxy S and Note phones.

The tablets are fairly thin at 7.3mm, but you can expect a camera bump on the back. Other than the size differences, which also affect battery capacity (5,100 mAh vs. 7,500 mAh) and weight (316g vs. 498g), the 8.4-inch and 10.8-inch MediaPad M6 tablets are identical when it comes to hardware.

Image Source: Chris Smith, BGR

We’re looking at 2560 x 1600 IPS displays, a Kirin 960 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32/64/128GB of storage, microSD support, a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Harman Kardon speakers, Huawei Histen 3D sound, a USB-C port (but no 3.5mm headphone jack) and Android 8.0 Oreo under the hood (with EMUI 8.0 on top).

Image Source: Chris Smith, BGR

In other words, you’re going to get the same experience from either model, and Huawei insists the tablet can handle both work and play.

Image Source: Chris Smith, BGR

Now, if you need a Pro version of an Android tablet, that’s when the Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro comes in. Before you get too excited, I’ll tell you that the Pro is just a regular 10.8-inch MediaPad M5 that’s paired with a full laptop keyboard dock and an M-Pen stylus. On the software side, Huawei customized Android to give it a more Windows-like experience. Expect a taskbar and Windows-like multitasking. However, the Pro model only comes in a single version, 64GB, for most markets, with China set to receive a 128GB model as well.

Sadly, the accessories do not fit the 8.4-inch version, which means you’ll need to purchase the more expensive 10.8-inch model for a Pro experience.