Live coverage: Watch right here as Samsung unveils the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

Chris Smith
February 25th, 2018 at 11:29 AM

The most important press conference of MWC 2018 is about to start, and we all know what Samsung is planning to unveil: The “boring” but still very exciting Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones.

The Galaxy S line returns to MWC after a year of absence, although we don’t expect any surprises from Samsung at Mobile World Congress here In Barcelona, Spain. Every little Galaxy S9 detail has already leaked over the past few months. The best leaks then came in the weeks preceding Samsung’s Galaxy S9 keynote, leading right up to yesterday’s huge leak that showed the Galaxy S9 and S9+ being used in the wild in more than half a dozen photos.

In what’s about to follow, Samsung will likely confirm most or even all of these rumors, though we sort of hope that Samsung still managed to hold a few surprises back for the actual show.

Shoppers who always want something new from smartphone makers might not be happy with the Galaxy S9 — hence the “boring” comment. The phone is basically the “S” generation of the Galaxy S8. In my book, however, that’s not a bad thing. iPhone “S” generations always to improve the overall experience offered by the previous year’s models, and I’d always choose the iPhone S over its predecessor.

The Galaxy S9 should be better than the Galaxy S8 in almost every conceivable way. We’re looking at the same great all-screen design, better hardware, and a new camera experience. In fact, the camera might be the main selling point of the phone, according to reports. Oh, and the fingerprint situation has been fixed and the sensor has been centered on the back of both phones.

One of the annoying things about the Galaxy S9 is that it won’t have a dual-lens camera like the larger Galaxy S9+. Of course, we all saw this movie when it premiered two years ago. Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus featured dual cameras on the back while the iPhone 7 did not. This trick helped Apple make more money by encouraging users to buy more expensive phones with better margins, and Samsung wants in on that action.

Will Samsung announce anything else at the show? Yes, that’s certainly a possibility. Not that we really care about anything other than the Galaxy S9 right now. Watch the entire event in the video live-stream below, and you can follow along with our live blog beneath the video.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20181:07 PM

It’s really done now. That’s all Samsung had to announce at MWC 2018. See you all later!

Chris Smith
February 25, 20181:07 PM

Chris Smith
February 25, 20181:03 PM

Or not, There’s some dancing going on. From white shirts with phones in their hands.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20181:03 PM

I guess that’s the first Unpacked 2018 show, everybody. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20181:02 PM

The Galaxy S9 will be available on March 16th, with preorders starting on March 2nd.

Chris Smith
February 25, 20181:02 PM

Chris Smith
February 25, 20181:00 PM

Bixby is getting better every day. More news coming later this year. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 20181:00 PM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:59 PM

The brand new Dex Station was just confirmed too.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:54 PM

VR, AR, AI, and ML, are all part of Samsung’s future.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:53 PM

Eui Suk Chung on stage now to tell us where Samsung’s mobile phone is heading. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:52 PM

The S9 comes with fast-wireless charging. Yes, we all saw the charger on the table there.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:51 PM

The Galaxy S9 supports horizontal orientation. That got an awkward clap.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:51 PM

Time to talk multitasking improvements.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:50 PM

The S9 is powered by one of the most advanced chips on the markets. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:50 PM

Very funny, Samsung!

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:50 PM

There’s a “convenient headphone socket” at the bottom of the device. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:49 PM

Dolby Atmos does 3D sound thanks to the stereo speakers.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:49 PM

These are AKG-tuned stereo-speakers. Dolby Atmos support included.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:48 PM

Dual speakers confirmed – “the loudest ever in a Galaxy phone.”

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:48 PM

5.8-inch and 6.2-inch AMOLED displays confirmed.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:47 PM

Mark Notton now on stage to talk design. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:46 PM

Finally, Galaxy S9 is compatible with Google AR Core.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:46 PM

Bixby lets you virtually try makeup — available in the US, Canada, Korea, and China. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:45 PM

Bixby will now recognize types of foods and record callories intake.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:45 PM

Yup, it works, but it is a bit laggy in the demo.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:44 PM

Time for Bixby smarts and its instant translating trick. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:44 PM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:43 PM

Samsung partnered with Disney to bring you Disney AR Emoji. Mickey Mouse, Minnie, and the Incredibles are some examples.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:42 PM

It does look like a 3D front-facing camera would do it better.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:42 PM

There is some lag in this AR Emoji chat though.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:41 PM

AR Emoji can do Animoji too. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:41 PM

You can use them with chat apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:40 PM

The S9 will generate 18 emoji about you. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:39 PM

“It’s as simple as taking a selfie,” Wong says.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:38 PM

“Create emoji that actually look like you.”

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:37 PM

Erub Willis will now tell you how smart the S9’s camera is. AR Emoji?

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:37 PM

“This is what it meast to completely reimagine the camera.”

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:36 PM

IP68 rating also confirmed.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:36 PM

It’s time for the Galaxy S9+ to shine. The Plus gets a wideangle lens and a telephoto lens. with OIS on both lenses.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:35 PM

MicroSD slot just confirmed — up to 400GB of storage. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:35 PM

The Dodo and BuzzFeed already partnered with Samsung for super slow-mo videos.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:34 PM

You can set your slow-mo videos as your lock screen. Pretty neat, I have to say.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:34 PM

Automatic background music is added automatically to each slow-mo video. And you can play it in reverse. That’s worth cheering for.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:33 PM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:33 PM

Auto capture will trigger slow-mo. (By the way, all these slow motion features were leaked not too long ago too.)

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:32 PM

Super slow-mo cat videos will become a thing.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:32 PM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:31 PM

Ok yes, you have to see this. Explaining it just won’t cut it.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:30 PM

The Slow-mo Guys will show us what it’s like.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:30 PM

Brand new super slow-mo mode. 960fps videos. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:28 PM

Ok, this is impressive. The camera itself has its own DRAM, which means the camera processes images by itself.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:27 PM

Both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ have dual apertures. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:27 PM

The Galaxy S9 has a dual aperture camera (F1.5 and F2.4). Just like all the rumors said.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:26 PM

The Galaxy S9 has the “most groundbreaking camera yet.”

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:26 PM

“Most smartphone cameras just won’t cut it after the sun goes down.”

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:25 PM

Jonathan Wong is next on stage, to demo the camera.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:25 PM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:25 PM

It’s camera time

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:24 PM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:24 PM

I just scanned my badge and the phone turned it into a Galaxy S9. Any buyers? I’ve got all four colors.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:21 PM

He just admitted the fingerprint sensor wasn’t easy to reach on last year’s Galaxy flagships.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:20 PM

I have to admit I giggled at that one, but I do love the notch. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:20 PM

“As always, you know, there’s no notch.”

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:20 PM

Oh, they’re definitely selling the Galaxy S9 as “the camera reimagined.”

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:18 PM

Justin Denison, SVP Product Marketing is “so thrilled to be here” to tell us about the Galaxy S9.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:17 PM

And the 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom!

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:17 PM

And the centrally-positioned fingerprint sensor on the back. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:17 PM

There’s the dual-lens camera!

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:15 PM

Lilac purple color was just confirmed.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:15 PM

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are now finally official.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:14 PM

“The Camera Reimagined” appears on the huge screen as Koh describes the camera as “A breakthrough camera that sees the world clearly in any light.”

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:13 PM

Samsung says people took 1.3 trillion photos last year, and 10 billion videos. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:12 PM

Here come the AR Emoji? 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:12 PM

Samsung partnering with UCSF for heart-related studies.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:12 PM

Galaxy S9 will get an advanced optical heart rate to measure blood pressure. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:11 PM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:11 PM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:10 PM

Does that mean faster Android updates? 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:10 PM

“Fragmentation will become a thing of the past,” Koh promises. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:09 PM

Samsung is doing a history of the smartphone, but it just skipped the moment in time where it copied Apple’s iPhone – and there’s a 132-page document to prove it. Koh probably just forgot about that.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:06 PM

“The Intelligence of Things” sounds interesting.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:05 PM

DJ Koh steps up to the plate and the crowd cheers. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:04 PM

We’re not done with videos. More of “yes we can” type of attitude in this clip.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:03 PM

Yup, Samsung’s good at propaganda too. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:03 PM

“We make what can’t be made,” Samsung’s video says.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:02 PM

Here we go, folks, the Unpacked 2018 event is live. 

Chris Smith
February 25, 201812:02 PM

The huge crowd starts cheering because the lights just went dark.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201811:49 AM

It really is incredibly dark in here. Well, club dark that is. And plenty of purple.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201811:46 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201811:41 AM

And now someone stepped on the stage to tell us to download Samsung’s AR app. AR is apparently very important for the Galaxy S9.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201811:38 AM

And there is a huge square-ish stage right in the middle. We’ve seen this before a few years ago, when Samsung made everyone in the room wear VR headsets. You know, back when Mark Zuckerberg sneaked into the press conference.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201811:37 AM

The prerecorded message keeps telling us to test our Unpacked 2018 AR apps, to enjoy AR content during the show.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201811:36 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201811:36 AM

Unpacked 2018 is… packed.

Chris Smith
February 25, 201811:35 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201811:34 AM

Chris Smith
February 25, 201811:33 AM

After what felt like an endless line at the Fira Montjuic – that’s right, Samsung is bringing the Galaxy S event to the former main location of the MWC show – I’m finally seated and waiting for Samsung to surprise me. Somehow.

