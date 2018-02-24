6 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

Black Panther really is as good as they say it is, and the number one reason I like it so much is that it’s a game-changer for the entire Marvel universe we saw so far — but I won’t spoil it for you.

On the other hand, Game Night and Annihilation open this weekend, with the second one being the more exciting of the two. If you haven’t seen Black Panther, that’s still the best choice overall.

Let’s move on to new trailers!

Blockers

Launching on April 6th, Blockers is a comedy about parents who are desperate to prevent their daughters from having sex on Prom night. Yes, that’s why it’s called that. It’s got John Cena leading the pack of parents, and that’s a good enough reason for me to want to stream it as soon as it hits Netflix.

Ismael’s Ghosts

A French movie starring Marion Cotillard, Ismael’s Ghosts is a love story between a filmmaker whose life is turned upside down by the return of a former lover just as he’s starting a new project. The movie launches on March 23rd in the US.

Kings

Daniel Craig and Halle Berry star in this crime story set in South Central Los Angeles, a few weeks before the verdict of the Rodney King trial. Kings hits theaters on April 28th.

On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan, Emily Watson, and Samuel West star in On Chesil Beach, a love story set in England, in the 60s. Yes, the period of time that coincides with the sexual revolution. It’s happening in England, however, if that wasn’t clear.

The Forgiven

The Forgiven, a movie based on real events, features Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana as antagonists in a complicated story taking place after the end of the Apartheid. One is playing an archbishop, the other is a murderer looking for clemency. The Forgiven premiers on March 9th.

Thoroughbreds

Opening March 9th, Thoroughbreds is likely the last film to star the late Anton Yelchin. But that’s not the only reason to watch it. It’s a friendship story between two young women who would do anything to make their problems disappear. Yelchin is part of the solution. Or is he also a problem?