Three pairs of truly wireless earbuds to consider instead of AirPods

Try not to get mad at us, Apple fans, but we’ve ditched our AirPods. Don’t get us wrong, we love the idea of them and the design is fantastic for the most part. But they’re made out of slippery plastic which means it’s impossible to get them to isolate sound, and bass suffers tremendously as a result. We’ve been using the VAVA MOOV 25 Bluetooth Headphones (just $26 with coupon code CARB5CTZ), but they’re not cord-free wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods. If you want truly wireless earbuds with silicone tips that won’t constantly slide like AirPods, check out the three recommendations below.

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones

Truly wireless sport headphones for total freedom of movement, packed full of technology that makes music sound clear and powerful

Earbuds are sweat and weather resistant (with an IPX4 rating) and come with 3 different pairs of StayHear+ Sport tips (in sizes S/M/L) that provide a comfortable and secure fit

Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case

Track lost earbuds with the Bose Connect App’s “Find My Buds” feature

Firmware update to improve audio video synchronization for customers using iPhones, iPads and other Bluetooth devices that support AVDTP version 1.3 or later, available via Connect app or btu.bose.com

ASMOTIM Bluetooth Headphones

TRULY MINI WIRELESS EARBUDS− TWS technology makes wireless synchronous connection stereo pairing come true. Eliminate stethoscope effect of all wired headphones and noise reducing. Ergonomic design, secure fit, provide long time comfortable wearing.

QUICK CHARGE CHARGING BOX−Portable charging case is also a battery.It is lightweight with large capacity lithium battery,which can support 4 times charging for the earbuds and let you enjoy more than 3 hours music or talking time after each single charge.

BLUETOOTH V4.2 WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY: It can connect with 2 different devices simultaneously, would connect automatically with a phone paired previously. Ergonomically shaped mini earpod provide long time comfortable wearing.

SWEATPROOF CONSTRUCTION−Anti-sweating material keeps the headphones fully function even when dripping with sweat;offers sweat-resistant protection while running ,training, jogging, hiking,exercising with them in your ears.Best choice for sport enthusiast

CONNECTION INSTRUCTION−Close your bluetooth first and put two earplugs near your ear: long press both sides of Switch about seconds,when both side prompt tone prompt”pairing”then release your hand,wait about 3 seconds,they will automatically connect

Samsung SM-R140NZKAXAR Gear IconX

5 hours of Bluetooth streaming, 7 hours of MP3 listening, 4 hours talk time*

Speak commands via Bixby or Google Voice and control your music with just a tap or swipe

Meet your fitness goals with speed, distance, calorie tracking and real-time voice guidance

Find the perfect fit with multiple sizes of ear-tips and wing-tips right in the box

iOS/Mac users: Samsung Gear IconX can be used to stream music or take calls from your iOS handset or tablet. Fitness Functions that require the use of Samsung S-Health app are not available for iOS

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.