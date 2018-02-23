Tesla offers to install workplace charging stations for free for qualified businesses

Before Tesla stands any chance of breaking into the mainstream and competing with the industry leaders, charging stations for its vehicles need to be significantly easier to find than they are now. To that end, Tesla announced a new “workplace charging” program this week which will see charging stations installed in office parking lots all around the country for free. All the business has to do is meet a set of qualifications and apply for the stations online.

Businesses that qualify for the program will receive Tesla Wall Connectors at their workplace, with Tesla covering the cost of the installation. But once the chargers are installed, the business will be responsible for energy costs as well as any potential zoning, construction or labor costs that might be incurred during the installation.

You can read Tesla’s full statement on the new workplace charging program below, courtesy of Electrek:

As Tesla’s fleet continues to grow, it is more important than ever for our customers to be able to easily charge their cars where they park. The most convenient way to charge is to plug in overnight at home, and for most people, this is all that is needed. For others, such as those who live in an apartment, Tesla is introducing its new Workplace Charging program. Charging at work is simple and convenient, just plug in and your car is charged by the time you’re done for the day. For qualified employers or commercial property managers who choose to provide an EV charging option, Tesla will review, donate their Tesla Wall Connectors and provide installation assistance. Energy costs will be the responsibility of the property.

The new program is mostly identical to the destination charging program, but the workplace chargers will not appear on Tesla’s onboard navigation system, as the connectors are meant solely for the employees. As for the connectors themselves, they will be 240 volts, which can fully charge a Tesla battery in a few hours.