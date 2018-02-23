Netflix subscribers get their money’s worth each and every month, but March is going to be a particularly good month for customers of the world’s top streaming entertainment company. In fact, Netflix will release more original content in March 2018 than it ever has before in a single calendar month.

A grand total of 54 — that’s right, fifty-four — new Netflix originals will premiere over the course of the month of March. That massive sum tops the company’s previous one-month record by a wide margin, and it includes everything from full seasons of original series and new installments in ongoing specials to new Netflix original movies and stand-up comedy shows.

There are so many highlights for the month of March that it’s difficult to know where to begin. One of the most hotly anticipated releases is definitely the second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, the first season of which was arguably the best season of any Marvel original series on Netflix. The popular show Trailer Park Boys also gets a new season in March, and it’ll be the shows twelfth. David Letterman and Joel McHale each have new episodes of their shows set to debut next month, and Ricky Gervais will release his first new stand-up comedy special in what seems like an eternity.

Want to see what else Netflix has in store for us next month? The full list of March 2018 Netflix original releases can be found below — all 54 of them — and we’ve included links where possible.

Streaming March 1st

21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Streaming March 2nd

Streaming March 4th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 5th

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 6th

Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 8th

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 9th

Streaming March 13th

Streaming March 15th



Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 16th

Streaming March 20th

The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 23rd

Streaming March 30th

Now that you’ve seen all the new Netflix originals set to debut in March 2018, you can check out the full list of March premieres including third-party content right here.