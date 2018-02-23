Netflix subscribers get their money’s worth each and every month, but March is going to be a particularly good month for customers of the world’s top streaming entertainment company. In fact, Netflix will release more original content in March 2018 than it ever has before in a single calendar month.
A grand total of 54 — that’s right, fifty-four — new Netflix originals will premiere over the course of the month of March. That massive sum tops the company’s previous one-month record by a wide margin, and it includes everything from full seasons of original series and new installments in ongoing specials to new Netflix original movies and stand-up comedy shows.
There are so many highlights for the month of March that it’s difficult to know where to begin. One of the most hotly anticipated releases is definitely the second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, the first season of which was arguably the best season of any Marvel original series on Netflix. The popular show Trailer Park Boys also gets a new season in March, and it’ll be the shows twelfth. David Letterman and Joel McHale each have new episodes of their shows set to debut next month, and Ricky Gervais will release his first new stand-up comedy special in what seems like an eternity.
Want to see what else Netflix has in store for us next month? The full list of March 2018 Netflix original releases can be found below — all 54 of them — and we’ve included links where possible.
Streaming March 1st
- 21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 2nd
- B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 4th
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 5th
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 6th
- Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 8th
- Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 9th
- A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 13th
- Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 15th
- Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 16th
- Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 20th
- The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 23rd
- Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Layla M.— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 30th
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Titan— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Now that you’ve seen all the new Netflix originals set to debut in March 2018, you can check out the full list of March premieres including third-party content right here.