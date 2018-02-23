This $4 iPhone X clear case might be a mistake, so grab one before Amazon fixes it

Clear cases are obviously terrific for the iPhone X, allowing users to protect their $1,000+ investments without hiding Apple’s beautiful design. But despite the fact that clear cases look simple enough, they can actually be pretty pricey. That’s why at just $7.99, the JETech Clear Case for Apple iPhone X is one of the best values we’ve ever seen. But that value is even more impressive right now than it was before, because Amazon has slashed the price to just $3.99. This very well might be a mistake, so grab one while you can before Amazon fixes it. In fact, even if the discount was intentional, it’s definitely not going to last at this price.

Here are some more details from the product page:

Designed for Apple iPhone X 5.8 Inch

Made with PC and TPU. Slim design. Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back, UV resistance and anti-yellow

Raised bezels to offer protection for screen and camera. Advanced shock absorption technology: air cushioned 4 corners

Easy access to all the controls and features; Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports

Package includes: iPhone X case, life-time warranty card

