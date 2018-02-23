Special sale gets you a free $115 controller when you buy the popular DJI Spark drone

If you’re on the lookout for a high-quality camera drone that offers solid performance and good features in a compact form factor, it really doesn’t get any better than the DJI Spark Quadcopter Drone. This awesome little drone packs in features that are common to much larger quadcopters, and it has an impressive top speed of 31 mph while flying in sport mode. Even more impressive is the fact that the remote controller has a range of up to 1.2 miles! The Gimbal Camera can shoot 12-megapixel stills as well as 1080p full HD video, and the Spark also has a great autonomous mode with automatic obstacle avoidance.

B&H has a great sale going right now on the DJI Spark in five different colors. Prices range from $399 down to $349 depending on which color you choose, and all four models come with a free DJI Remote Controller that normally costs more than $115! This sale ends soon though, so grab one while you can.

Here are some details from the product page:

2-Axis Stabilized Gimbal Camera

12MP Still Photos / 1080p/30 Video

Gesture and TapFly Control

FlightAutonomy with Obstacle Detection

Subject Tracking from Various Angles

GPS- & Vision Position-Based Navigation

Top Speed of 31 mph in Sport Mode

Up to 16 Minutes Flying Time

Up to 1.2 Mile Control Range

Control, Edit, Share with DJI GO App

DJI Spark Quadcopter (Meadow Green) with Free DJI Remote Controller: $349.00

DJI Spark Quadcopter (Sunrise Yellow) with Free DJI Remote Controller: $352.33

DJI Spark Quadcopter (Sky Blue) with Free DJI Remote Controller: $369.90

DJI Spark Quadcopter (Lava Red) with Free DJI Remote Controller: $379.00

DJI Spark Quadcopter (Alpine White) with Free DJI Remote Controller: $399.00

