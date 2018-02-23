Save $10 on the Vizio sound bar Amazon thinks you should buy instead of its own sound bar

Amazon makes its own sound bar, and it’s actually pretty impressive. At just $75, the AmazonBasics 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer offers a whole lot of bang for your buck. Even though Amazon makes and sells this sound bar itself, however, there’s actually another model that Amazon recommends buying even more than its own speaker. The VIZIO SB3821-C6 38-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer has received the coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation in the sound bar category, and we don’t blame Amazon for admitting this model is better than its own. We’ve been using one for more than a year now, and we absolutely love it. It would still be a great value at double the price, but you’d probably rather save $10 in Amazon’s current sale instead.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Enjoy 100 dB of room filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion*

Wireless subwoofer adds rich bass from anywhere in the room**

Built-in Bluetooth lets you lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger with built-in Bluetooth

Premium audio with Dolby Digital decoding, plus DTS TruVolume and DTS audio post processing

Wireless remote for convenient volume, input and audio controls

