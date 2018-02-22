Amazon’s deal of the day gets you a killer Wi-Fi setup for just $48 total

We’re big fans of mesh wireless systems here at BGR. Specifically, the AmpliFi HD mesh system is our favorite and the Google Wifi System is a close runner-up. But Amazon has a big deal of the day going on tons of networking gear, and there’s a Wi-Fi solution hiding in there that costs just a fraction of what you’ll pay for a solid mesh system. The Netgear WNR2020v2 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas is on sale today for just $17.99, and Netgear EX6120-100NAS WiFi Range Extenders are down to just $29.99 including a $10 on-site coupon. Grab one of each and you’ll blanket your entire home with fast, reliable Wi-Fi for a total of just $48. If you have a giant house, pick up an extra range extender and you’re still well under $100 when all is said and done.

You can shop Amazon’s full sale on networking gear right here, or check out these two particular devices below.

Netgear WNR2020v2 Wi-Fi Router

N300 Wi-Fi speed for faster downloads & Internet gaming

5dBi antennas for improved Wi-Fi coverage. NOTE: This product comes with an ethernet cable.

Manage your home network with NETGEAR genie

Use Push-N-Connect to add devices to your WiFi network with a push of a button

GUEST NETWORK ACCESS for separate & secure WiFi access for guests

SECURE WIFI CONNECTIONS for highest level wireless security with WPA/WPA2

4 MB flash and 32 MB RAM, Five (5) (1 WAN, 4 LAN) Fast Ethernet ports

This version of the product will have ‘WNR2020-200PAS’ stickered on box

Netgear EX6120-100NAS WiFi Range Extender

Ideal for extending WiFi to devices like the iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S3, iPad 2, and PlayStation 3

Extend WiFi up to 1200Mbps. The product may not be compatible with routers or gateways with firmware that has been altered, is based on open source programs, or is non-standard or outdated.

Convenient wall-plug design;External antennas for better performance. Standards : IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz / IEEE 802.11 a/n/ac 5GHz. One (1) 10/100 Mbps Fast Ethernet port with auto-sensing technology

Compatible to 2.4 and/or 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wireless router or gateway and Microsoft Internet Explorer 8.0, Firefox 20 or Safari 5.1 or Google Chrome 25.0 browsers or higher

Fast Ethernet Port to connect a wired device

