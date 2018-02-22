This $17 box lets you plug in a phone, laptop, or even a TV in your car

The addition of USB ports to modern cars is pretty great since they make it easier to plug in your smartphone while you’re driving. They also save you money, since you don’t need to buy a dedicated car charger. You know what’s even better than dedicated USB ports in your car, though? The Foval 150W Power Inverter. This awesome accessory plugs into any standard power port in your car, instantly adding two USB ports. But wait… that’s not even the best part. It also adds a standard three-prong AC outlet so you can plug in your laptop, a portable DVD player, or even a flat-screen TV in your car. It’s somehow only $17 on Amazon, and you definitely need to check it out.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Premium 150w car power inverter with 2 USB ports and AC outlets. Dual USB ports can charge most phones and tablets simultaneously (Max 3.1A total output), while AC outlets great for Christmas gift, charging string lights, laptop, breast pump, CPAP machine, nebulizer, game console, kindle, TV, DVD players, lights, iPad, and other electronic devices

Travel kit: just about credit card size – 3.2 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches, space-saving and easy storage, with aluminum shell design, extremely portable and lightweight at only 8 oz+

Mufti-Protection: built-in fuse to protect your device, safe charging design provides protection against, overheating, under and over voltage charging, short circuiting, overloads, and overcharging

Durable metal housing provides advanced protection from drops and bumps. Integrated very silent cooling fan helps reduce heat and prevents shortages

What you get: Foval 150W car power inverter, user manual, 18 months warranty and 100% customer service /*****/ Please make sure that you buy from Foval, if not, please return the item you get /****/

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.