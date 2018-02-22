Another month, another content explosion as Netflix welcomes dozens of new movies, TV shows and specials to its service in the coming days and weeks. Netflix unveiled the streaming lineup for March on Thursday, which includes movies like 300, Adventureland, Casino, Ghostbusters, and 50 First Dates.
As always, the original content is the most exciting of the bunch from the second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones to the twelfth season of Trailer Park Boys, which is still going strong all these years later. March will also see the debut of Ricky Gervais’s latest standup special, Humanity, which is his first in ages.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of March below:
Streaming March 1st
- 300
- 21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 2307: Winter’s Dream
- Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Adventureland
- Algo Muy Gordo
- Alpha and Omega
- Battle Drone
- Beerfest
- Casino
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Deathgrip
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Gridiron Gang
- Guess Who
- Hostage
- I Am Number Four
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Jackass: Number Two
- Land Gold Women
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
- Martian Child
- Moon
- People Like Us
- Revolutionary Road
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Bucket List
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
- The Experiment
- The Fifth Estate
- The Gift
- The Lazarus Project
- True to the Game
- Untraceable
- Up in the Air
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Women at War 1939-1945
Streaming March 2nd
- B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 4th
- Expedition China
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 5th
- F The Prom
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 6th
- Benji
- Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- For the Love of Benji
- Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 7th
- Aftershock
Streaming March 8th
- Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 9th
- A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 10th
- Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
Streaming March 12th
- Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
- Troy: The Odyssey
Streaming March 13th
- Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 15th
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
- Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
Streaming March 16th
- Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 19th
- In Search of Fellini
Streaming March 20th
- 100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
- The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 21st
- Conor McGregor: Notorious
Streaming March 23rd
- Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Layla M.— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 24th
- Red Trees
Streaming March 27th
Streaming March 28th
- 50 First Dates
- Little Women
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
- The Art of War
Streaming March 30th
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
- Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Titan— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 31st
- Let Me In
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in March below: