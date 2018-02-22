Jacob Siegal
February 22nd, 2018 at 11:42 AM

Another month, another content explosion as Netflix welcomes dozens of new movies, TV shows and specials to its service in the coming days and weeks. Netflix unveiled the streaming lineup for March on Thursday, which includes movies like 300, Adventureland, Casino, Ghostbusters, and 50 First Dates.

As always, the original content is the most exciting of the bunch from the second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones to the twelfth season of Trailer Park Boys, which is still going strong all these years later. March will also see the debut of Ricky Gervais’s latest standup special, Humanity, which is his first in ages.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of March below:

Streaming March 1st

  • 300
  • 21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • 2307: Winter’s Dream
  • Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Adventureland
  • Algo Muy Gordo
  • Alpha and Omega
  • Battle Drone
  • Beerfest
  • Casino
  • Cruel Intentions
  • Cruel Intentions 2
  • Cruel Intentions 3
  • Deathgrip
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Ghostbusters
  • Ghostbusters 2
  • Gridiron Gang
  • Guess Who
  • Hostage
  • I Am Number Four
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
  • Jackass: Number Two
  • Land Gold Women
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
  • Martian Child
  • Moon
  • People Like Us
  • Revolutionary Road
  • Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
  • The Brothers Grimm
  • The Bucket List
  • The Descent
  • The Descent: Part 2
  • The Experiment
  • The Fifth Estate
  • The Gift
  • The Lazarus Project
  • True to the Game
  • Untraceable
  • Up in the Air
  • Wet Hot American Summer
  • Women at War 1939-1945

Streaming March 2nd

Streaming March 4th

Streaming March 5th

  • F The Prom
  • The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 6th

  • Benji
  • Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • For the Love of Benji
  • Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 7th

  • Aftershock

Streaming March 8th

Streaming March 9th

Streaming March 10th

  • Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Streaming March 12th

  • Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
  • Troy: The Odyssey

Streaming March 13th

Streaming March 15th

Streaming March 16th

Streaming March 19th

  • In Search of Fellini

Streaming March 20th

Streaming March 21st

  • Conor McGregor: Notorious

Streaming March 23rd

Streaming March 24th

  • Red Trees

Streaming March 27th

Streaming March 28th

  • 50 First Dates
  • Little Women
  • Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
  • The Art of War

Streaming March 30th

Streaming March 31st

  • Let Me In

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in March below:

