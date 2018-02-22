Another month, another content explosion as Netflix welcomes dozens of new movies, TV shows and specials to its service in the coming days and weeks. Netflix unveiled the streaming lineup for March on Thursday, which includes movies like 300, Adventureland, Casino, Ghostbusters, and 50 First Dates.

As always, the original content is the most exciting of the bunch from the second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones to the twelfth season of Trailer Park Boys, which is still going strong all these years later. March will also see the debut of Ricky Gervais’s latest standup special, Humanity, which is his first in ages.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of March below:

Streaming March 1st

300



21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

2307: Winter’s Dream



Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Adventureland



Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega



Battle Drone



Beerfest



Casino



Cruel Intentions



Cruel Intentions 2



Cruel Intentions 3



Deathgrip



Forgetting Sarah Marshall



Ghostbusters



Ghostbusters 2



Gridiron Gang



Guess Who



Hostage



I Am Number Four



I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry



Jackass: Number Two



Land Gold Women



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year



Martian Child



Moon



People Like Us



Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild



The Brothers Grimm



The Bucket List



The Descent



The Descent: Part 2



The Experiment



The Fifth Estate



The Gift



The Lazarus Project



True to the Game



Untraceable



Up in the Air



Wet Hot American Summer



Women at War 1939-1945

Streaming March 2nd

Streaming March 4th

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 5th

F The Prom



The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 6th

Benji



Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 7th

Aftershock

Streaming March 8th

Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 9th

Streaming March 10th

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

Streaming March 12th

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl



Troy: The Odyssey

Streaming March 13th

Streaming March 15th

Streaming March 16th

Streaming March 19th

In Search of Fellini

Streaming March 20th

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice



The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 21st

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Streaming March 23rd

Streaming March 24th

Red Trees

Streaming March 27th

Streaming March 28th

50 First Dates



Little Women



Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown



The Art of War

Streaming March 30th

Streaming March 31st

Let Me In

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in March below: