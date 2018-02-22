Netflix on Thursday revealed all of the movies and shows that will be arriving on its streaming service next month, as well as everything being removed. Just as it was in the month of February, it’s a fairly lengthy list in March, featuring a number of great movies like Jaws, Hitch, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Zootopia.
But the biggest losses come on the TV side, as all seven seasons of Archer are departing Netflix, two seasons of The Killing, and two season of The Carmichael Show. Also, Traffic Light, which is an underrated gem.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of March below:
Leaving March 1st
- A Gang Story
- Anastasia
- Baby’s Day Out
- Eyewitness
- FernGully: The Last Rainforest
- First Response
- Forget and Forgive
- Hitch
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Less Than Zero
- Memento
- Slums of Beverly Hills
- The Chase
- The Craft
- The Panic in Needle Park
- Trigger Point
- Two Wrongs
- xXx
Leaving March 4th
- Chloe
- Safe Haven
Leaving March 6th
- The Finest Hours
Leaving March 8th
- Victoria
Leaving March 11th
- Believe
- Glitch
Leaving March 12th
- Standby
- Disney’s The Santa Clause
- Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
- Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Leaving March 13th
- Breakout Kings: Season 1
- City of God: 10 Years Later
- London Has Fallen
- The Killing: Seasons 1-2
Leaving March 14th
- Archer: Seasons 1-7
Leaving March 19th
- V/H/S: Viral
Leaving March 20th
- Zootopia
Leaving March 22nd
- Steve Jobs: One Last Thing
Leaving March 24th
- Voltron 84: Season 1
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Leaving March 26th
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Leaving March 29th
- The Gates: Season 1
Leaving March 30th
- Life in Pieces: Season 1
Leaving March 31st
- Awake: Season 1
- Bordertown: Season 1
- Breakout Kings: Season 2
- Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
- Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
- Friends with Benefits: Season 1
- In Like Flint
- Lights Out: Season 1
- Rosewood: Season 1
- Salem: Seasons 2-3
- Small Shots: Season 1
- The Awakening
- The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
- The Chicago Code: Season 1
- The Crazy Ones: Season 1
- The Finder: Season 1
- The Good Son
- Traffic Light: Season 1
