Netflix on Thursday revealed all of the movies and shows that will be arriving on its streaming service next month, as well as everything being removed. Just as it was in the month of February, it’s a fairly lengthy list in March, featuring a number of great movies like Jaws, Hitch, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Zootopia.

But the biggest losses come on the TV side, as all seven seasons of Archer are departing Netflix, two seasons of The Killing, and two season of The Carmichael Show. Also, Traffic Light, which is an underrated gem.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of March below:

Leaving March 1st

A Gang Story



Anastasia



Baby’s Day Out



Eyewitness



FernGully: The Last Rainforest



First Response



Forget and Forgive



Hitch

Jaws



Jaws 2



Jaws 3



Jaws: The Revenge



Less Than Zero



Memento



Slums of Beverly Hills



The Chase



The Craft



The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point



Two Wrongs



xXx

Leaving March 4th

Chloe

Safe Haven

Leaving March 6th

The Finest Hours

Leaving March 8th

Victoria

Leaving March 11th

Believe



Glitch

Leaving March 12th

Standby

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2



Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Leaving March 13th

Breakout Kings: Season 1



City of God: 10 Years Later



London Has Fallen



The Killing: Seasons 1-2

Leaving March 14th

Archer: Seasons 1-7

Leaving March 19th

V/H/S: Viral

Leaving March 20th

Zootopia

Leaving March 22nd

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

Leaving March 24th

Voltron 84: Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Leaving March 26th

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Leaving March 29th

The Gates: Season 1

Leaving March 30th

Life in Pieces: Season 1

Leaving March 31st

Awake: Season 1



Bordertown: Season 1



Breakout Kings: Season 2



Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3



Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1



Friends with Benefits: Season 1



In Like Flint



Lights Out: Season 1



Rosewood: Season 1



Salem: Seasons 2-3



Small Shots: Season 1



The Awakening



The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2



The Chicago Code: Season 1



The Crazy Ones: Season 1



The Finder: Season 1



The Good Son



Traffic Light: Season 1

