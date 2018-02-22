National Margarita Day 2018: Where to find free and cheap drinks today

2018 was an incredibly long year, but… what’s that? It’s still February? Sounds like now might be the perfect time for a drink. Thankfully, today just so happens to be National Margarita Day, which means that a number of restaurants all around the country are offering deals on delicious, alcoholic frozen drinks.

Before we go any further, we have to warn you that the deals we’ve listed below will only be available at participating locations. So before you rush out to grab your free (or cheap) marg, be sure to call ahead and see if your local store is joining in on the fun of the holiday. Better safe than sorry, especially when free drinks are on the line!

Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on margaritas that we didn’t list here):

In addition to all of the locations listed above, be sure to poke around and call your local restaurants for more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back here later and see if there are any deals or freebies you might have missed the first time around.