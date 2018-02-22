Apple details how it developed the iPhone X’s ‘Portrait Lighting’ feature

While the iPhone today is capable of taking absolutely stunning and arguably best-in-class photos, that wasn’t always the case. Going back in time a bit, the original iPhone camera was nothing special. In fact, the original iPhone camera wasn’t even respectable relative to what other smartphone manufacturers were releasing at the time. Over time, though, Apple began to invest more in camera technologies and it wasn’t long before new iPhone models were routinely setting new standards of excellence for mobile photography.

In recent years, Apple has undeniably taken mobile photography to the next level, thanks in large part to the company’s control of both the iPhone hardware and software. Most recently, Apple released a camera feature it dubs Portrait Lighting. The feature itself takes advantage of the iPhone’s dual camera scheme and enables users to take photos designed to resemble professional shots that would ordinarily be taken in a studio environment.

Currently available on the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone 7 Plus, Portrait Lighting in iOS 11 is truly remarkable. And speaking to the lengths Apple went to perfect it, the company earlier today released a new ad which details how the feature was brought into existence.

As detailed in the video below, Apple worked with global image makers and top photographers in order to get the lighting effects just right. What’s more, Apple implemented advanced machine learning concepts to help create “studio-quality portraits.”

Apple has always been a company known to sweat the small stuff, and the video above is just yet another example of the company’s unrivaled attention to detail.