The foldable HD camera drone our readers love is still on sale for just $90

The $800 DJI Mavic Air is the latest high-end drone to stir up buzz across the internet, but you don’t need to spend anywhere near that much if you’re just looking for a fun foldable drone with first-person camera capabilities. We’ve covered an ongoing sale on the Holy Stone HS160 Shadow FPV RC Camera Drone a few times here on the site, and hundreds of our readers have taken advantage of the deal. If you can’t count yourself among them, you should definitely take this opportunity before the deal is over. Just be sure you clip the $10 on-site coupon to save an extra $10 on top of the already reduced price.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

FOLDABLE STRUCTURE: Foldable & flexible blades make the drone small and portable. Also provides a better and safer flight experience

Wi-Fi FPV 720P HD CAMERA: Equipped with 720P HD camera to take aerial photos and videos. Images and videos will be stored in both the app and the mobile album system

APP CONTROL SYSTEM: Operate your drone through an APP after connecting the Wi-Fi to your phone (iOS or Android), offering you real-time image transmission, easy to shoot and read, fun to share

MODULAR and BONUS BATTERY: There are 2 powerful 3.7V 500mAh Modular batteries including 1 bonus, which can support longer flight time for you and your family, this modular design ensures the safety of charge and storage

ONE KEY START/ LANDING: Allows players of any level (Beginners Intermediates Experts) to fly the drone easily with perfect control and wonderful performance. Offering Release Date: 2017/8/12

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.