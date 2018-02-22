Our favorite smart lock is $30 off right now on Amazon

If you own an iPhone and you’re in the market for a really, really great smart lock, today is your lucky day. Amazon has shaved a healthy $40 off the Yale Assure Lock SL with iM1, which is Yale’s latest and greatest HomeKit enabled smart lock. Apart from being beautiful, the Yale Assure Lock SL is also best in class when if comes to functionality, allowing you to use your phone or a PIN code to unlock your door. You can’t use a key though, because this awesome lock doesn’t even have a keyhole. Grab it while it’s discounted, and note that you may need to dive into the “other sellers” section on the Amazon page to get the lower $219.99 sale price.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Lock and unlock your door by asking siri or with the Apple home app, when you’re at home

Access from anywhere when you have an Apple TV (4TH GEN or later) near your front door

Create daily schedules to ensure your door is locked at the same time each day

Ask Siri to lock and unlock the door or check the current lock status

Enter your 4-8 digit pin code on the backlit touchscreen keypad to unlock – create unique pin codes for friends and family within the Yale secure app

Compatible with doors that have a standard deadbolt mounted separately from the handle and have a thickness of between 1-3/8” to 2-1/4”. The door also needs a 2-1/8” door face bore hole and at least 1” door edge bore hole

