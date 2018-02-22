Our readers agree: These $26 Bluetooth earbuds sound better than AirPods

A couple of weeks ago we penned a post in which we explained why we finally ditched our beloved AirPods. Long story short, they slick plastic tips don’t stay snug in your ears, so the sound isolating seal is constantly broken and sound quality suffers. We also told you about the earbuds that have replaced our AirPods, the new VAVA MOOV 25 Bluetooth Headphones. They’re fantastic, offering sound quality, design, and battery life that are much better than you might think based on their $40 price tag. Did we say $40? Use the coupon code CARB5CTZ at checkout and they’re yours for just $26.

Here are some more details from the product page:

Ergonomic Structure for Wearable Pleasure: Built with craftsmanship and equipped with three different sizes of ear hooks and tips to guarantee a comfortable and secure fit even during work-outs for most people

AptX Enabled, High Quality Audio: Streams amazing sound with aptX high fidelity stereo to provide your ears with an audio feast

Inserted Magnets, Stay Organized: Magnetic backs of the earphones allow them to stay around your neck like a necklace to prevent dangling or loss when you are momentarily not using them

Large Capacity, Long-Lasting Joy: A quick charge of 2 hours fills up the battery, offering 9 hours’ worth of power to save you the trouble of having to charge them constantly

Waterproof Design, Increased Mobility: Feel free to sweat or jog in the light rain thanks to its IPX6 splash proof rated material

