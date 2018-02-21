You’re running out of time to get everyone’s favorite Aukey Bluetooth earbuds for only $19

If you’re in the market for new wireless earbuds and you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, we’ve got just the thing. Save your cash without sacrificing sound quality by snagging a pair of AUKEY Latitude Wireless Headphones right now on Amazon. They normally cost $26, with is an incredible price for earbuds with killer sound quality, three built-in EQ modes, and a nifty magnetic clasp that keeps you from losing them when they’re not in your ears. But if you use the coupon code AUKEY003 at checkout, you’ll only pay $18.97. This deal is only good until the end of the week, so jump on it while you can.

Here’s what you need to know from Amazon’s product page:

CD-Quality Wireless Sound: In-ear headphones with aptX technology for purer wireless audio over Bluetooth 4.1 (with aptX-compatible devices). Get rich, robust sound with punchy bass and a choice of three EQ sound signatures

Stable & Comfortable Fit: Super-lightweight earbuds with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks for a customized, firm fit with excellent noise isolation

Extended Playtime: 8 hours of music (about 120 songs) or 240 hours of standby time on a single 1.5-hour charge

Sports Earbuds Design: IPX4-certified water-resistant with internal nano coating to withstand sweat and rain on your run. For convenient carry, the earbuds magnetically fasten around your neck. They’re great for gym workouts and jogs

Package Contents: AUKEY EP-B40 Latitude Wireless Earbuds, Micro-USB Cable, Three Pairs of Ear-Tips, Three Pairs of In-Ear Ear-hooks, Carrying Pouch, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

