You’re running out of time to get everyone’s favorite Aukey Bluetooth earbuds for only $19

Maren Estrada
February 21st, 2018 at 12:42 PM

If you’re in the market for new wireless earbuds and you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, we’ve got just the thing. Save your cash without sacrificing sound quality by snagging a pair of AUKEY Latitude Wireless Headphones right now on Amazon. They normally cost $26, with is an incredible price for earbuds with killer sound quality, three built-in EQ modes, and a nifty magnetic clasp that keeps you from losing them when they’re not in your ears. But if you use the coupon code AUKEY003 at checkout, you’ll only pay $18.97. This deal is only good until the end of the week, so jump on it while you can.

Here’s what you need to know from Amazon’s product page:

  • CD-Quality Wireless Sound: In-ear headphones with aptX technology for purer wireless audio over Bluetooth 4.1 (with aptX-compatible devices). Get rich, robust sound with punchy bass and a choice of three EQ sound signatures
  • Stable & Comfortable Fit: Super-lightweight earbuds with three sizes of ear-tips and in-ear ear-hooks for a customized, firm fit with excellent noise isolation
  • Extended Playtime: 8 hours of music (about 120 songs) or 240 hours of standby time on a single 1.5-hour charge
  • Sports Earbuds Design: IPX4-certified water-resistant with internal nano coating to withstand sweat and rain on your run. For convenient carry, the earbuds magnetically fasten around your neck. They’re great for gym workouts and jogs
  • Package Contents: AUKEY EP-B40 Latitude Wireless Earbuds, Micro-USB Cable, Three Pairs of Ear-Tips, Three Pairs of In-Ear Ear-hooks, Carrying Pouch, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

AUKEY Latitude Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, 3 EQ Sound Modes and aptX, Magnetic and Sweat-Res…
$18.97

From Amazon | Use code AUKEY003
Buy Now

