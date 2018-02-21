HBO just dropped a new trailer for ‘Silicon Valley’ season 5

After a lengthy hiatus, HBO’s hit show Silicon Valley is poised to make its illustrious return to television on March 25. Since its debut a few years ago, Silicon Valley has won innumerable awards for its comical look at start-up culture. Bolstered by an all-star cast, it’s fair to say that Silicon Valley has some of the sharpest writing you’ll find on TV today.

With the show’s fifth season now right around the corner, HBO earlier today released a brand new trailer to help generate some excitement for the upcoming season.

Before tackling the trailer itself, it’s worth noting that T.J. Miller — who plays Erlich Bachman — will not be on the show this season. To be clear, Miller wasn’t fired. On the contrary, he left on his own accord so that he could spend more of his energy devoted to other comedic pursuits, such as his stand-up career.

That being the case, it will be interesting to see how the fifth season of Silicon Valley shakes out without the participation of one of its more beloved characters.

The trailer can be seen below.

The trailer, predictably, isn’t all that revealing, but we do see that Richard, played brilliantly by Thomas Middleditch, is still dead serious about creating a decentralized internet.

Interestingly, series creator Mike Judge explained the origin behind this particular plot point in an interview a few months back.

“The science is pretty solid,” Judge told EW this past June. “We try to vet it through a lot of different people. A lot of times there’s an explanation that may take more explaining than we care to do in dialogue with the characters… But given that the compression algorithm is fictitious but supposedly somebody could [create this] — everything else is solid. And there are people working on this decentralized version of the internet, so that is something that is happening.”