You might get a Galaxy S9 sooner than we thought

A new report from Korea may have just revealed launch details for the most hotly anticipated handset of the first half of the year. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 has been the star of leaks and rumors throughout winter, though the most revealing reports were published earlier this week. Samsung will unveil the handset on Sunday, and this new report says the company will then start taking preorders in various markets just a few days later.

The phone should be scheduled to hit stores on March 16th in most markets, The Investor explains, echoing earlier leaks from Korea. The phone will apparently be available for preorder in Samsung’s home market on February 28th, which is a few days earlier than the previously rumored March 2nd date.

“Samsung recently sent out the preorder and release schedules to mobile carriers,” a source revealed.

But that’s not the good news. Early buyers will apparently get their devices between March 9th and March 15th. A huge leak from a German tech site said earlier this week that the phone will be available for preorder immediately after the press conference, and launch in stores on March 8th.

Speaking of that report from Germany, the blogger who wrote it discovered evidence that Samsung might have a 256GB Galaxy S9+ available at launch, at least in Korea.

Korea Phone Lost & Found Center (yes, they apparently have an official, cross carrier, "authority" to report lost (and found) phones) says the Galaxy S9+ (SM-G965) also comes as a 256 GB variant. src: https://t.co/Z3zVA5B8iM pic.twitter.com/DVBPNpm49M — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 21, 2018

The detail comes from the Korea Phone Lost & Found Center, a local authority where you can report misplaced devices. The database supports the 256GB SM-G965 as well, as seen in the screenshot above.

Reports earlier this week said the Galaxy S9 will definitely cost more than its predecessor, with the general consensus being that a $100 increase is in the cards in the US. However, Samsung may offer several of incentives to convince you to purchase the handset, including a sweet trade-in deal that can save buyers up to $350.