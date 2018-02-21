Does this week feel like it’s crawling to anyone else? How could it only be Wednesday? If you’re also having a tough time making it through this mid-February work week, you might want to distract yourself with a bunch of paid apps that are free on the App Store for a limited time. I know they’re helping get me through the week.

BuyMilk: Lists in iMessage

Normally $0.99.

Create and send beautiful shared lists inside Мessages app. Forgot to add something? Just edit your existing list. So everything is always up to date. BuyMilk is located in app drawer in the Messages app:

1. Open an existing conversation thread in Messages or start a new conversation.

2. Tap on the App Store icon next to the conversation box.

3. Then tap on the four dots to open your app drawer.

4. Tap on BuyMilk icon. If you don’t see it in Message app check the Manage tab in Message app:

1. Open the app drawer in Messages app and tap (+).

2. Tap the Manage tab and turn on BuyMilk. CREATING LISTS

– Open BuyMilk in Messages app.

– Add new items to the list.

– Tap Send and send your list to the conversation. EDITING LISTS

– BuyMilk must be installed.

– Tap on existing BuyMilk list in your conversation.

– Swipe left to edit or add new items.

– Send your list back to the conversation.

– After sending list updates automatically.

Darts AR

Normally $0.99.

Place a Dart board in Augmented Reality and test your dart skills anywhere in this Timed based Around The Clock Challenge. Accuracy counts as each miss gives a 1 second penalty to your total score. Keep track of your times with a Leaderboard and challenge your friends with your device to see if they can beat you. Rules:

Hit every single number on the board plus the bullseye as quick as possible using the fewest number of darts. Numbers must be hit in order starting with 1 to 20 then finish with the bullseye. You cannot move onto another number until you have hit the number your are aiming for. For each miss you will receive a 1 second penalty. Compatible with iOS 11. Created with ARKit

Enlight

Normally $1.99.

Enlight is the superior way to create stunning images on iPhone. The most comprehensive, highest quality photo editing app so powerful and user-friendly it’ll be the last photo app you ever download. Enlight offers: Image Perfection

• Precise & selective control over tone, color, and details

• Create and save your own unique presets

• Built-in masking within every tool allow you to seamlessly blend effects Analog & Duo Filters

• Reproduce the style of classic cameras and vintage film

• Revitalize colors with two-toned gradients

• Add light leaks and custom vignetting for a retro feel Black & White Photography

• Discover the magic of monochromatic photos with darkroom-inspired techniques

• Signature presets dedicated to stunning b&w photo conversion

• Add artistic touches with film intensity, grain, and fade An Artist’s Dream

• Easily convert your photos into artistic masterpieces

• Create amazing painterly effects

• Convert any image to unique street art

• Transform your photos into realistic looking sketches Decorative Touches

• Personalize: draw, write, or doodle directly on your image

• Decals & special effects add-ons make your photo unique

• Add and customize text, borders, frames, and more! Photo Mixer

• Overlay two photos to produce a double exposure effect

• Create photo montages for impressive surrealistic results

• Seamlessly merge photos with various blending modes Intelligent Photo Correction

• Instantly repair under or over-exposed photos

• Bring out lost details with a simple swipe

• State-of-the-art noise reduction tool

• Clone/Heal tool allows for seamless removal of defects Power Tools

• Bloat, shrink, or reshape specific objects in the photo

• Linear, mirror, and radial tilt-shift options to shift focus

• Multi-channel curves for ultimate control over image tonality

• Universal masking for precise control over every effect Crop Options

• Flip, rotate, and straighten crooked photos

• Perspective: vary the photo as if taken from a different angle Social Media Heaven

• Create funny memes to share with friends

• Design unique photo collages with a variety of templates

• Share your amazing results directly to social media

• Share multiple photos at once Innovative Workflow

• Not finished editing? Auto-save photo sessions, continue later

• Choice of export quality (JPEG, PNG or TIFF)

• Real time 50MP editing on iPad Pro

• Real time 35MP editing on iPhone 7/7 Plus, 6S/6S Plus, iPad Air 2 & iPad Mini

• Real time 19MP editing on iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 5S, 5, 5C & iPad 3/iPad Mini 2

• Animate your editing sessions to show your workflow

iShrug: Text Faces for iMessage

Normally $0.99.

Surprise your friends with original text faces!

The largest collection comprises:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Shrug & amusing emotions

=^･ｪ･^= Cute animals (cats, bears, dogs etc.)

ヾ(-_- )ゞ Different actions and more! iShrug will show up in the app drawer in the Messages app (like stickers):

• Open an existing conversation thread in Messages or start a new conversation.

• Tap on the App Store icon next to the conversation box and then tap on the four dots to open your app drawer, which houses all installed iMessage apps and stickers.

• Tap on the iShrug icon (ツ)

• That’s all!

IQ Test Pro Edition

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test like a Job Interview

Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 different tests! And… IQ average ;)

+39 Questions to get your IQ! iq test.

+33 Questions to get your IQ! European iq test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern. NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only.

PopArt Camera FX

Normally $2.99.

Create pop art photo like artist Andy Warhol or Roy Lichtenstein did in 1950’s and 1960’s. Make your photo looks like Campbell’s Soup, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley or Barack Obama popart fine art now. We have more than 5 MILLION users in photography apps, we know what you want! PopArt Live Camera transforms your photo to various nice Pop Art effects! We have variety of colourful Pop Art designed together by professional photographers and real artists to provide you the most exciting photo effects. *INSTANT EFFECTS.* *LIVE CAMERA PREVIEW. *

Allow user to see how does an popart effect looks before capturing. *ONE CLICK EFFECT.*

You don’t have to worry about tuning the popart effects as our artist already use the best settings! *SHARING TO FACEBOOK / TWITTER / INSTAGRAM / LINE / WHATSAPP, etc* Contact us at sales@ninecurves.com for any feedback or idea to improve the app. Don’t wait and download now. Visit us at http://www.photojus.com for more information.

UniClip: Universal Clipboard

Normally $1.99.

UniClip is the fastest way to upload text and images to another iCloud connected device at the touch of a button! Tired of constantly sending yourself a text message or email with a website address, code, piece of text or image? UniClip stops all of that hassle by simply allowing you to upload text or an image from one iCloud connected device and instantly find it available on another! Compatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Watch. You just need to be signed in with the same iCloud account on each device! Download UniClip on your other devices: http://www.AdamFoot.uk/UniClip

