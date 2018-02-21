You can get all 5 of these Apple Watch bands for less than one strap from Apple

The Apple Watch is the most popular watch model on the planet. In fact, Apple even outsold Rolex during the holiday quarter to become the #1 watch company in the world. Of course, that means if you own an Apple Watch, you have the same watch as millions and millions of other people. If you want to set yourself apart from the crowd a bit, a new band is the way to do it. In this post, you’ll find five options that are all stylish and affordable. In fact, you can buy all five of them for less than the cost of one Apple Watch band from Apple, which can cost hundreds of dollars for no real reason.
42mm Marge Plus Genuine LeatherBand
- Fit Size: Fits 6.3″-7.9″ (160mm-200mm) wrist, it can be men’s or women’s, comfortable touch feeling on your wrist, simple but attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion.If you are looking for a 38mm version, please search B01EY9TWV0 on Amazon.
- Notice: Please ensure you choose “Sold by Marge Plus” for guaranteed quality. We are the ONLY authorized retailer of our brand. If you have any problems with your order please contact us for prompt and courteous service. Our contact information can be found on the every genuine Marge Plus box.
- Superior Quality: 100% Genuine Leather Band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, New stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-coloured Classic buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent.
- 18 Month Warranty: Our warranty time is longer than others as our quality is guaranteed, unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, life time friendly customer service, ONLY offered by Marge Plus store.
- Warm Tips: The Real Color of this item may be slightly different from the pictures shown on the website caused by many factors. Such as brightness of your monitor and light brightness. And because of the natural variability of the Crazy Horse leather used in this band, the color may vary somewhat. However the style, quality and the everything else are all the same.
eLander Apple Watch Band
- Perfect replacement metal watch band for Apple Watch & Sport & Edition (ONLY FOR All 42mm Versions)
- Premium stainless steel metal features luxury, nobility, elegance & durability
- High-tech surface finish watch strap fits your device and feels comfortable on your wrist
- Come with a watch link removal kit, a screwdriver & several spare screws!
Woven Nylon Replacement Band for the Apple Watch
- PERFECT FIT AND FEEL: The Pantheon Apple Watch replacement bands are made from a woven nylon material that will not irritate your wrist while wearing it.
- PANTHEON WARRANTY INCLUDED: Buy with confidence. If at any time your band fades or breaks within the first 18 months, you can contact us for a replacement or full refund. ATTENTION: If you have any issues with your band, please contact us directly, and we will provide you with excellent customer service.
- WATER AND SWEAT PROOF: Made of high quality materials that will not fade or become affected by exposure to sweat, showers, pools, or water. These multi-colored nylon bands are waterproof and perfect for the active Apple Watch user!
- WASHABLE AND EASY TO INSTALL: If your band is every dirty or needs washing, you can easily remove your band and clean with non-bleach cleaners.
- NOTICE: This product is not manufactured or endorsed by APPLE (Alphabet, Inc). We are a third party company and manufacturer of high quality Apple certified products (like battery cases). These bands are not apple certified (MFI).
Fullmosa Apple Watch Bands
- Superior Quality: Fullmosa® 100% Genuine Full Grain Calf Leather Band – soft and comfortable to the touch. No plastics or cheap fillers. Certified RoHS compliant – free of hazardous and toxic substances.For more product options, please visit our store by clicking the blue Fullmosa logo above the product title.
- Sizing: 42mm band for wrist size 6.0 – 8.5 inches. Designed for use with Apple Watch Series 1&2&3 Sport & Edition (2015, 2016,2017). For 38mm band search ASIN: B015WKAR00
- Easy installation: Our newly designed connector with micro-bounce technology makes installing and changing bands simple. Simply slide the spring loaded metal lugs into your Apple Watch and your watch is ready to wear. The included Assistant Tool makes changing bands easy. Insert the tool to remove the current band and slide in the new one.
- Appearance: Stainless Steel C-shaped clasp and buckle,and black adapters provide a simple yet elegant look. Our cross stitched collars ensure durability and reliability to keep your ban strap secure and tucked in. The unfixed collars make size adjustment a breeze and allow you to customize the band for a perfect comfortable fit.
- Notice: Please ensure you choose “Sold by Fullmosa®” for guaranteed quality. We are the ONLY authorized retailer of our brand. If you have any problems with your order please contact us for prompt and courteous service. Our contact information can be found on the every genuine Fullmosa® box.
OUHENG Retro Vintage Genuine Leather Band
- Fit Size: Compatible with Apple Watch 42mm ALL Models, including: Apple Watch Series 3 / Series 2 / Series 1 / Edition / Nike+ / Hermes. Fit for 6.30″-7.92″(160mm-201mm) wrist.
- Genuine Leather: Crafted from genuine cowhide leather with fashionable craftsmanship, luxury style and personalize your Apple Watch. Note:The color may vary somewhat because the natural variability of the leather, it is normal appearance.
- Upgraded Connector: Metal connector are included for easy installation. We use upgrade screws to lock the band tightly. Screws will NEVER FALL OFF like other sellers.
- Security: Band comes with stainless steel connectors on both ends, which lock onto apple watch precisely, it is easy to clip on and remove.
- 18-Month Warranty: We promise unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, lifetime friendly customer service.
