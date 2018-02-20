Why wait for the Galaxy S9? Samsung quietly released two new phones you can get right now

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are set to be unveiled this coming Sunday, and they’re definitely going to be great new phones. They feature the best cameras and performance Samsung has ever managed in a smartphone, and either one will make a fantastic replacement for your current smartphone… as long as you’re willing to spend $850, $950, or even over $1,000. That’s right, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are going to be insanely expensive, and lots of people don’t want to blow that kind of cash on a phone. Luckily for them, Samsung just quietly released two new phones in the US that cost way less.

Behold the brand new Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+, two new phones that offer high-end construction and a premium all-screen design at a mid-range price point. They’re available to purchase right now from a few different retailers including Amazon, which has both the Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+ in stock right now with free Prime shipping. Of note, however, neither model includes a warranty if you buy it on Amazon. One retailer is offering the A8 and A8+ with a warranty though, and that’s B&H. Below, you’ll find links to the phones on both sites, so take your pick.

Samsung Galaxy A8

GSM / 4G LTE Compatible

International Variant/US Compatible LTE

Rear 16MP f/1.7 Camera

Dual 16MP+8MP Front-Facing Cameras

5.6″ 2220 x 1080 Super AMOLED Display

18.5:9 Aspect Ratio Infinity Display

2.2/1.6 GHz Octa-Core CPU

64GB Storage Capacity + 4GB of RAM

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4+5 GHz Wi-Fi

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

B&H:

Samsung Galaxy A8 (Unlocked, Black): $479.99

Samsung Galaxy A8 (Unlocked, Orchid Gray): $479.99

Samsung Galaxy A8 (Unlocked, Gold): $479.99

Amazon:

Samsung Galaxy A8 (Unlocked): $459.99

Samsung Galaxy A8+

GSM / 4G LTE Compatible

International Variant/US Compatible LTE

Rear 16MP f/1.7 Camera

Dual 16MP+8MP Front-Facing Cameras

6″ 2220 x 1080 Super AMOLED Display

18.5:9 Aspect Ratio Infinity Display

2.2/1.6 GHz Octa-Core CPU

64GB Storage Capacity + 4GB of RAM

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4+5 GHz Wi-Fi

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

B&H:

Samsung Galaxy A8 (Unlocked, Black): $529.99

Samsung Galaxy A8 (Unlocked, Orchid Gray): $529.99

Samsung Galaxy A8 (Unlocked, Gold): $529.99

Amazon:

Samsung Galaxy A8 (Unlocked): $549.99

