Portable Projector For iPhone
Anker’s newest portable projector is the size of a soda can, and it’s $53 off today on Amazon

Maren Estrada
February 20th, 2018 at 8:00 PM

Portable projectors are nifty, but rarely do they actually deliver the experience you’re hoping for when you buy them. Instead, you get a dull image, bad battery life, no speakers, and you need to cough up another $50 if you have an iPhone because they never have Lightning connectors. The Nebula Capsule By Anker is an entirely different beast. This compact projector is the size of a soda can, but it beams a bright image that measures up to 100 inches diagonally. It also features built-in 360° speakers and wireless connectivity, so you don’t need to worry about carrying cables or Lightning adapters. Amazon is offering a healthy $53 discount on the Nebula Capsule today, dropping it to less than half the price of the full-sized Nebula projector. Definitely grab one while you can.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

  • Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP’s advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver remarkably bright (100 ANSI lumens), vivid picture up to 100 inches big.
  • 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction.
  • Super Portable: A seamless aluminum body ensures greater durability and a meager 15 oz weight to effortlessly go wherever you do.
  • Android 7.1: Run Streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, Youtube, and more for endless entertainment.
  • What’s In The Box: Nebula Capsule, power adapter, manual, remote, 12-month warranty and our friendly customer service. NOTE, streaming providers occasionally prevent mirroring copyrighted content.

Nebula Capsule, by Anker, Smart Portable Wi-Fi Pico Projector, 100 ANSI lm High-Contrast Pocket…
$349.00

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

