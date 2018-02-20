Expand your Philips Hue lighting setup for just $12.50 a bulb

Is there anyone out there who doesn’t like Philips Hue’s line of smart lighting products? You’d have to be crazy — they look amazing, they’re as reliable as it gets, and they integrate with every single popular smart home system out there. If there’s one complaint people have, however, it’s the pricing because Hue lighting products tend to be quite expensive. If you’re looking to expand your Hue setup and save some money in the process, head over to Amazon where you can snag a Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack of 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulbs for just $49.96. That drops the price of white Hue bulbs to just $12.50 a piece, and it doesn’t get any better than that.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Automate your lighting experience with Philips Hue and control your lights from home or away. Create light schedules from the Philips Hue App and never come home to a dark house.

Requiring the Hue Bridge (sold separately) for the full Hue experience, these bulbs fit standard-size table lamps.

Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs and pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor. Pair it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.

This box includes four Philips Hue White A19 Energy Star Certified Standard light bulbs, manual, and two-year warranty

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.