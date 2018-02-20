$19 iPhone X case heals itself from scratches, possibly using sorcery

Clear cases are awesome because they let you protect your smartphone without hiding the device’s sleek design. Seriously, no one really wants to cover up that gorgeous iPhone design, but it’s a necessary evil in order to ensure that’s it’s protected from scuffs and scratches. But then once you’ve protected it with a case, the case gets all scratched up over time. Well, most cases do, that is. The Innerexile Instant Self-Repair Case for iPhone X looks like any other clear case out there, but it hides a special feature that no other cases have: a special layer that instantly heals itself from fine scratches and swirling. Maybe it uses science, maybe it uses black magic… whatever the case may be, it’s awesome and it’s only $19 on Amazon.

Here are some notes from the product page:

Protective film 3000g tested

Anti-Fingerprint and oil

Odyssey Unique Design

Shock Resistance

100% Full protection

