This $80 smartwatch lasts for 4 months per charge and works with iPhones or Androids

The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch on the planet, but it’s definitely not perfect. People have all sorts of complaints about it, and one of the biggest ones seems to be the device’s battery life. If you pretty much only use it for notifications, you can probably squeeze two days out of it before you need to recharge it. Of course, if you only use the Xiaomi Amazfit Bip Smartwatch with GPS for notifications, it’ll last up to four months before it needs to be recharged. No, seriously… up to FOUR MONTHS! If you want to use more of the features like GPS tracking for your runs though, the battery won’t last quite that long — only about 45 days.

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

● Features– Water Resistant / Water Proof Long Standby Compass GPS Heart Rate Monitor

● Sleep monitoring– Carefully monitor your sleep quality

● Heart rate monitor– Considerate monitor contact designed on the behind of the watch, take care of your health anytime and anywhere

● Bluetooth 4.0– Connected with mobile phone App, stable, fast and super low consumption

● 1.28 inch with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass screen– Best suitable screen size with high definition picture displaying gives you great experience

