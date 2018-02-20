Maren Estrada
February 20th, 2018 at 9:43 AM

Today is a great day to be on the hunt for killer bargains because we’ve put together one of our best roundups in a long time. Highlights from Tuesday’s list include discounts on the greatest Roku Streaming Stick and Fire TV accessories you’ve ever seen, everyone’s favorite foldable camera drone for just $90 after an on-site $10 coupon, Amazon’s Choice Bluetooth earbuds for just $19, a $26 home security camera with an unprecedented 14 days of free cloud storage, $98 off a Wi-Fi range extender with 10,000 sq ft of coverage, a $10 Alexa enabled smart LED bulb, $53 off the coolest portable cinema projector you’ve ever seen, the lowest price on Arlo Pro cameras in a year, $114 off a 1TB SanDisk portable SSD, a killer Crock-Pot slow cooker for just $17, and so much more. Check out all of today’s top deals below.

Sideclick Universal Remote Attachment for Roku streaming player

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Sideclick Remotes SC2-FT16K Universal Remote Attachment for Amazon Fire TV Streaming Player
$29.00

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Holy Stone HS160 Shadow FPV RC Drone with 720P HD Wi-Fi Camera Live Video Feed 2.4GHz 6-Axis Gy…
$89.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Anker Soundbuds Surge Bluetooth In Ear Waterproof Lightweight Magnetic Connector Sports Wireles…
$23.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, White
$25.98

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

TP-Link AC1900 Desktop Wi-Fi Range Extender w/ Touchscreen Interface (RE590T)
$79.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Element Classic by Sengled - 1 Pack - A19 60W Equiv. Soft White (2700K) Smart LED Bulb, Zigbee,…
$9.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Nebula Capsule, by Anker, Smart Portable Wi-Fi Pico Projector, 100 ANSI lm High-Contrast Pocket…
$349.00

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Arlo Pro by NETGEAR Add-on Security Camera – Add-on Rechargeable Wire-Free HD Camera with Aud…
$145.62

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD 1TB SDSSDEXT-1T00-G25
$285.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Crock-Pot 4-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Black
$16.89

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones - Black
$199.00

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Moto X (4th Generation) - with hands-free Amazon Alexa – 32 GB - Unlocked – Super Black - P…
$349.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.

Tags:
Comments