Here’s the Windows 10 on ARM limitations list that Microsoft wants to keep secret

Windows 10 on ARM promises to make laptop computers cheaper and longer-lasting than ever before. Running Windows 10 on ARM chips, the exact same silicon found inside smartphones, should make all-day battery life in a tiny form factor possible.

But changing the underlying architecture of an operating system to support a different kind of processor isn’t easy, and we’ve always known that ARM-powered Windows PCs will have some limitations compared to x86. The million-dollar question has been exactly what those limitations are, and Microsoft just accidentally gave us the answers.

Although Microsoft and Qualcomm revealed ARM-based PCs late last year, no machines are on sale quite yet, and since that press conference last year, we haven’t had any more details about exactly how Windows 10 on ARM would work.

Over the weekend, it appears that Microsoft accidentally published a support document outlining all the limitations of Windows 10 on ARM vs x86. The document was quickly pulled, but not before being scraped by web caches. Here are all the limitations Microsoft outlined: